 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_horse_santaanitaderby_240406.jpg
Santa Anita Park records 99.97 percent safety record in 2023-24
nbc_golf_gt_brysontodayshow_240617.jpg
U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeu makes NYC trip to ‘Today Show’
Connor McDavid
Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Best Bets: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Birmingham Stallions, become a ‘spring dynasty’
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs
nbc_pftpm_sundaytckttrial_240617.jpg
Analyzing NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ class-action lawsuit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_horse_santaanitaderby_240406.jpg
Santa Anita Park records 99.97 percent safety record in 2023-24
nbc_golf_gt_brysontodayshow_240617.jpg
U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeu makes NYC trip to ‘Today Show’
Connor McDavid
Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Best Bets: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Birmingham Stallions, become a ‘spring dynasty’
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs
nbc_pftpm_sundaytckttrial_240617.jpg
Analyzing NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ class-action lawsuit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Klay Thompson reportedly ‘intends to test free agency’

  
Published June 17, 2024 02:31 PM
2024 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 16: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on from the bench prior to the game against the Sacramento Kings during the 2024 Play-In Tournament on April 16, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

It’s up for debate how much one should read into Klay Thompson’s unfollowing of the Golde State Warriors on Instagram, but the latest report on his summer plans does not leave much ambiguity.

Thompson may ultimately re-sign to stay in the Bay Area and take his boat to games at the Chase Center, but he will test the free agent market, something Shams Charania of The Athletic re-iterated on Monday.

There remains mutual interest between Thompson and the Orlando Magic, according to league sources. The Warriors have made clear they want to bring Thompson back at the right price and in the right role.

The Philadelphia 76ers, another team with cap space looking for shooting and win-now veterans, also has some interest, league sources told NBC Sports.

Maybe this is all a negotiating tactic by Thompson, but his decision will come down to money and role. Golden State extended Draymond Green last summer and he still has three years remaining at just a little above $25 million a season — the Warriors would want Thompson and Green’s contracts to line up in terms of years, with Klay likely making a little less money. And he must be willing to come off the bench. Orlando could offer a starting two-guard role and a little more money to bring shooting and a veteran presence to a team rising in the East. It’s something to watch in the long term.

In the short term, Thompson is going to Houston this week for the Bahamian national basketball team Olympic team training camp, Charania reports. However, this is for the workout because Thompson is not expected to be cleared to play with the Bahamas in its Olympic qualifying matches. Thompson won a Gold Medal with Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics, so to play for another national team would require “an official release from USA Basketball and approval from FIBA,” Charania reports. That’s not happening.

The Bahamas are in an Olympic qualifying group with Spain, Lebanon, Angola, Finland (without Lauri Markkanen) and Poland. Only one team will come out of that group and head to Paris for the Olympics starting July 26.

Mentions
Klay Thompson.png Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors