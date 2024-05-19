 Skip navigation
Knicks’ Hart, Anunoby to go through warmups, likely to play in Game 7

  
Published May 19, 2024 02:45 PM
New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 09: Josh Hart #3 and OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks look on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on April 09, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

They will officially be a game-time decision, but the Knicks’ Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are going through warmups and are hopeful to play in Sunday’s Game 7 at Madison Square Garden against the Pacers.

Tom Thibodeau said the duo would go through their pregame warmups then “we’ll see where they are.” Hart told reporters he was hopeful to play.

Hart had to leave the Knicks’ Game 6 loss in Indiana with an abdominal strain. Anunoby missed the last four games with a strained hamstring.

Anunoby’s return would be huge defensively as he can be matched up with Pascal Siakam, allowing more of the defensive help to focus on slowing Tyrese Haliburton. Hart is the ultimate glue guy and someone who does a little bit of everything for the Knicks, averaging 13 points and 11.3 rebounds a game this series.

We will not know how many minutes they can play and how close to 100% the pair is until the ball goes up, but the Knicks’ chances of winning Game 7 are much better with them than without.

