How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game 4: TV/stream info, date, time for 2025 NBA Finals

The 2025 NBA Finals continue tonight, Friday, June 13, at 8:30 PM ET as Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4.

RELATED: Pacers’ high-pressure defense has them up 2-1 in NBA Finals

The Pacers now lead the series 2-1 after defeating the Thunder 116-107 on Wednesday night. Indiana’s first home Finals win in 25 years ignited the energy at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“Every little run, the crowd gets hyped. You get hyped with the crowd,” the Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith said. “You feed off the energy. Makes it tough for them. They got to fight against 20,000 people in here.”

Bennedict Mathurin led the way for Indiana with 27 points off the bench, and Haliburton added 22 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds. Pascal Siakam finished with 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

“That’s the great thing about the Finals — the great thing about basketball, " said Haliburton. “When you have a team with this much depth, it could be anybody’s night.”

“This is the kind of team that we are,” said Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle. “We need everybody to be ready. It’s not always going to be exactly the same guys that are stepping up with scoring and stuff like that. But this is how we got to do it, and we got to do it as a team. And we’ve got to make it as hard as possible on them.”



RELATED: Pressure defense, bench sparking runs, Pacers turn tables on Thunder, take Game 3 and 2-1 series lead

Oklahoma was up by five going into the fourth quarter, but was outscored 32-18 in the final 12 minutes. The Thunder committed 19 turnovers in the loss.

Jalen Williams finished with 26 points, while Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Chet Holmgren added 20 points.

“In the fourth quarter, I just thought they really outplayed us on both ends,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “I thought they were in character in terms of their physicality, their pressure on defense. Then they were in character in terms of their pace on offense. They just stacked way more quality possessions in the fourth quarter than we did.”

“It starts with me, but we’ve got to apply that pressure back — especially if we want to beat a team like that on the road. You have to be the more forceful team,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.

RELATED: Do Thunder have another 2-1 comeback in store?

How much does home-court advantage matter to players in the NBA Finals? Indiana fed off the crowd during its Game 3 win, but players will say the advantage is more about the comfort of routines at home.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game 4:

Date: Tonight, Friday, June 13

Tonight, Friday, June 13 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: ABC

RELATED: Elite, up-tempo offense? Sure. But it’s Pacers’ high-pressure defense that has them up 2-1 in NBA Finals

When is Game 4 of the NBA Finals?

Friday, June 13, at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

What channel is the Thunder vs Pacers game on?

The Thunder vs Pacers series will take place on ABC.

Thunder vs Pacers Series Scores and Schedule:

*All times listed are ET (* = if necessary)



Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107

Game 4: Thunder at Pacers - Fri. June 13, 8:30 PM on ABC

Thunder at Pacers - Fri. June 13, 8:30 PM on ABC Game 5: Pacers at Thunder - Mon. June 16, 8:30 PM on ABC

Pacers at Thunder - Mon. June 16, 8:30 PM on ABC Game 6: Thunder at Pacers - Thu. June 19, 8:30 PM on ABC*

Thunder at Pacers - Thu. June 19, 8:30 PM on ABC* Game 7: Pacers at Thunder - Sun, June 22, 8 PM on ABC*

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for each game of the Thunder vs Pacers series!

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Path to the NBA Finals:

The Thunder are seeking their first NBA title since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. The last time the franchise reached the Finals was in 2012, dropping their series against LeBron James’ Miami Heat in 5. Here is how they advanced to the NBA Finals:

Oklahoma City swept the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies in the First Round, eliminated the No. 4 Denver Nuggets in 7 in the Conference Semifinals, and defeated the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in 5 in the Western Conference Finals.

RELATED: Times, they are a changin’ - Thunder vs. Pacers Finals highlights generational change sweeping NBA

Indiana Pacers’ Path to the NBA Finals:

The Indiana Pacers are seeking their first NBA title. The team’s last Finals appearance was in 2000, when they lost to the Lakers in 6. Here is the team’s path to the Finals:

Indiana eliminated the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 games, before knocking out the No. 6 New York Knicks in 6 to advance to the Finals.

Head to nbcsports.com/nba for the latest news, updates, and storylines!