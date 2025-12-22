How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Head to Peacock tonight for an exciting NBA doubleheader. The action starts at 7:00 PM ET with a Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers showdown. Then, at 9:30 PM, it’s the Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder. See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.



Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Fantasy Basketball Week 10 Schedule Primer: Navigating the holiday chaos Christmas Week is always somewhat awkward in fantasy basketball because of the unusual schedule.

Memphis Grizzlies:

The Grizzlies are coming off a 130-122 loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Santi Aldama led the way for Memphis with a career-high 37 points and 10 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 22 points and 8 rebounds, while Cam Spencer added 19 points and 11 assists.

Memphis has been hampered by injuries this season, with Zach Edey and Ty Jerome expected to miss several more weeks.

Oklahoma City Thunder:

The Thunder fell 112-107 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, picking up their third loss of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 35 points, finishing with 7 assists and 5 rebounds in the loss. Jalen Williams added 17 points and 7 boards, while Chet Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell each added 14.

Despite the loss, the Thunder are off to the best 28-game start that the league has seen since the 2015-16 Warriors (27-1), who won an NBA-record 73 regular-season games.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder:

When: Tonight, Monday, December 22

Tonight, Monday, December 22 Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 7:00 PM ET on Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.