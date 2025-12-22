How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader tips off at 7:00 PM ET when the Charlotte Hornets head to Rocket Arena to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, at 9:30 PM, the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies. See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.



Charlotte Hornets:

The Hornets are looking to bounce back after falling 112-86 to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. Miles Bridges and Kon Knueppel each scored 19 points in the loss. Knueppel, who was drafted fourth overall by the Hornets in 2025, is currently second on the team in scoring and leads all rookies with 19.4 points per game.

The Hornets (9-19) are 12th in the Eastern Conference and look to avoid their ninth losing season.

Cleveland Cavaliers:

The Cavaliers have lost their last three straight games, most recently falling to the Chicago Bulls in back-to-back contests last Wednesday (127-111) and Friday (136-125). Cleveland has had to adjust for much of the season while dealing with injuries to several key players. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarett Allen have only played together in 4 of 29 possible games this season.

Mitchell, who leads the Cavaliers with an average of 30.7 points per game, missed Friday’s game with an illness and will be a game-time decision tonight.

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers:

When: Tonight, Monday, December 22

Tonight, Monday, December 22 Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 9:30 PM ET on Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

