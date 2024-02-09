 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
No. 14 Indiana women win shootout with Michigan State 94-91, Moore-McNeil has triple-double
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at Minnesota
No. 5 Ohio State wins 10th-straight game, 71-47 over Minnesota
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 16: Trade Deadline Winners & Losers

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_psuiowa_240208.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa roll past Penn State
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkhls_240208.jpg
Highlights: Clark’s 27-point double-double vs. PSU
nbc_wcbb_ohio_min_240208.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State locks down Minnesota

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
No. 14 Indiana women win shootout with Michigan State 94-91, Moore-McNeil has triple-double
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at Minnesota
No. 5 Ohio State wins 10th-straight game, 71-47 over Minnesota
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 16: Trade Deadline Winners & Losers

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_psuiowa_240208.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa roll past Penn State
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkhls_240208.jpg
Highlights: Clark’s 27-point double-double vs. PSU
nbc_wcbb_ohio_min_240208.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State locks down Minnesota

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lakers immortalize Kobe Bryant with statue unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena

  
Published February 9, 2024 01:57 AM
Los Angeles Lakers Unveil Kobe Bryant Statue

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: The Kobe Bryant Statue during an unveiling ceremony at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — This was the pose Kobe chose before his untimely death, the one he wanted for his eventual statue outside the Lakers downtown arena.

That he couldn’t be there to see it added a slightly somber mood to what was largely a celebration of a life well lived — the Lakers unveiled a statue of Kobe Bryant outside the Crypto.com Arena that he forever will be associated with, where he led the Lakers to five titles.

“Kobe has so many people that have supported him all over the world from the very beginning, and this moment isn’t just for Kobe, but it’s for all of you that have been rooting for him all of these years,” Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, said at the ceremony. “To the fans here in LA, this is a special city Kobe was so proud to represent. You welcomed him with open arms and have been so important to him, our family, and his legacy.

“It brings me joy to see how much love you have for all of us. We love you back.”

The statue, which reads “Kobe Bryant and “Black Mamba,” has five replicas of the NBA championship Larry O’Brien Trophy around the base, as well as a triangle shape in parts, a nod to the Lakers’ triangle offense that Kobe thrived in. It also features a Kobe quote: “Leave the game better than you found it. And when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend.”

There will be three Kobe statues outside the arena, it was announced Thursday. One with his No. 24 number, and another with his daughter Gigi, who died with him in a tragic helicopter crash with seven others four years ago.

The unveiling featured his former coach Phil Jackson, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss, his former teammate Derek Fisher as well as Vanessa Bryant.

“This statue may look like Kobe, but really it’s what excellence looks like,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “What discipline looks like. What commitment looks like.”

The emotion was palpable at the ceremony as well as in and around Crypto.com Arena, with a lot of fans there in support of a Lakers’ legend who moved the city.

“It’s one of those things where you always remember where you were,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said of learning about Kobe’s death. “I was in Paris having dinner with my wife, we had just finished up an NBA Europe game. I had to take a walk. It’s tough. It’s still tough to this day.”

A lot of Lakers fans feel that way, too. Which is why these statues will hold a special place in Lakers fans’ hearts.

Mentions
Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers 430.jpg Kobe Bryant