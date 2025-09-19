Dennis Smith Jr. agrees to one-year deal with Mavericks, but without guarantee, roster spot

It sounds like a great story: Former No. 9 pick of the Mavericks Dennis Smith Jr. returns home to Dallas on a one-year contract. He did sign one, a story first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. The Mavericks need point guard depth until Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL tear, so the franchise reached out to a trusted old friend.

The reality is less of a fairy tale: This is a non-guaranteed contract. Smith is going to have to earn a roster spot, which will not be easy because the Mavericks already have a full roster of 15 players under contract — Smith is going to have to beat someone out to get that job. The point guard depth chart starts with D’Angelo Russell, followed by Dante Exum, and for the third spot there is Brandon Williams, but he does not have a fully guaranteed contract (a $200,000 buyout). To make the roster, Smith likely has to beat out Williams for the third point guard spot (until Irving returns, then it becomes the fourth PG slot).

Another option for the Mavericks is to trade Jaden Hardy to create a roster spot. That’s something the Mavericks considered before waiving and stretching Olivier-Maxence Prosper’s contract to bring in Exum. If the Mavericks want to keep Smith and Williams, it’s an option.

Smith is a seven-year NBA veteran, but one who was out of the NBA last season. He averaged double-digit points a game for the Mavericks and then the Knicks in the first seasons after he was drafted in 2017 out of NC State, but his production declined from there. Smith has been a high-level defensive guard and in the 2022-23 season in Charlotte averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 assists. He played the 2023-24 season in Brooklyn but was not brought back and sat out last season.

He’s got a chance at a roster spot in Dallas, but it’s going to be tough to earn it.