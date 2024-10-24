 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zozo Championship 2024 - Round One
‘Stubborn’ Schauffele makes ‘idiot’ mistake, cards quadruple bogey at Zozo Championship
SWIMMING-CHN-WORLD-CUP
Kate Douglass breaks world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
GOLF: OCT 24 LPGA Maybank Championship
LPGA rookie Mao Saigo fires 63 to lead Maybank Championship in Malaysia

Top Clips

nbc_golf_xanderquadbogey_241024.jpg
Schauffele finds disaster on 9 with quad bogey
nbc_dps_clippersarena_241024.jpg
Will Intuit Dome set standard for future arenas?
nbc_pft_saleh_241024.jpg
Saleh to have new ‘fluid’ role with the Packers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zozo Championship 2024 - Round One
‘Stubborn’ Schauffele makes ‘idiot’ mistake, cards quadruple bogey at Zozo Championship
SWIMMING-CHN-WORLD-CUP
Kate Douglass breaks world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
GOLF: OCT 24 LPGA Maybank Championship
LPGA rookie Mao Saigo fires 63 to lead Maybank Championship in Malaysia

Top Clips

nbc_golf_xanderquadbogey_241024.jpg
Schauffele finds disaster on 9 with quad bogey
nbc_dps_clippersarena_241024.jpg
Will Intuit Dome set standard for future arenas?
nbc_pft_saleh_241024.jpg
Saleh to have new ‘fluid’ role with the Packers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

LaMelo Ball is back, watch him drop 34 points, 11 assists sparking Hornets comeback win

  
Published October 24, 2024 10:26 AM
Charlotte Hornets v Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets celebrates with teammate Tre Mann #23 against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on October 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The NBA is better — and a lot more entertaining — with a healthy LaMelo Ball in it.

We can forget that because he’s played in just 58 games over the past two seasons, primarily because of ankle injuries. Ball was back on opening night and he sparked a comeback win over a good young Rockets team — Houston was up by as many as 18 in the second quarter and was in control of the game for much of the third, then Ball sparked a comeback that had the fourth close and Charlotte eventually winning 110-105.

LaMelo’s walk-off interview game is still strong, too. There was him shouting out his dad LaVar Ball on his birthday.

Then he broke some FCC rules by cursing on air when talking about Hornets legend Kemba Walker.

Hopefully he stays healthy and we get this LaMelo Ball all season — and if we do the Hornets could be a playoff team in the East.

Mentions
LaMelo Ball.png LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets Primary Logo Charlotte Hornets