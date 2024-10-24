LaMelo Ball is back, watch him drop 34 points, 11 assists sparking Hornets comeback win

The NBA is better — and a lot more entertaining — with a healthy LaMelo Ball in it.

We can forget that because he’s played in just 58 games over the past two seasons, primarily because of ankle injuries. Ball was back on opening night and he sparked a comeback win over a good young Rockets team — Houston was up by as many as 18 in the second quarter and was in control of the game for much of the third, then Ball sparked a comeback that had the fourth close and Charlotte eventually winning 110-105.

LAMELO BALL DOES IT ALL 🔥



▪️ 34 PTS

▪️ 4 3PM

▪️ 8 REB

▪️ 11 AST@hornets come back from 18 down for the season-opening W! pic.twitter.com/7xmBBQ2GV2 — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024

LaMelo’s walk-off interview game is still strong, too. There was him shouting out his dad LaVar Ball on his birthday.

The ultimate 'I'ma let you finish, but' moment from LaMelo Ball💀



HAPPY BIRTHDAY, POPS🥳 pic.twitter.com/BAIC97fJr3 — Hornets On FanDuel Sports Network (@FDSN_Hornets) October 24, 2024

Then he broke some FCC rules by cursing on air when talking about Hornets legend Kemba Walker.

Postgame Interview: LaMelo Ball on Kemba Walker 🤭 pic.twitter.com/qSBtY4dKWc — /r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) October 24, 2024

Hopefully he stays healthy and we get this LaMelo Ball all season — and if we do the Hornets could be a playoff team in the East.