 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Third Round
A ‘good chance’ to make Shriners cut? Lexi ready for Tour debut
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Qualifying
Carson Hocevar to run in Cup for Spire Motorsports in 2024
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - First Round
Rex & Lav: Why now for Lexi? When’s next for Tiger?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kimintv_231010.jpg
Lewellen proud of finish, ready for match play
nbc_golf_carolinaintv_231010.jpg
Lopez-Chacarra comes up clutch at Stephens Cup
nbc_golf_tigerintv_231010.jpg
Christensen closes strong, wins Stephens Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Third Round
A ‘good chance’ to make Shriners cut? Lexi ready for Tour debut
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Qualifying
Carson Hocevar to run in Cup for Spire Motorsports in 2024
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - First Round
Rex & Lav: Why now for Lexi? When’s next for Tiger?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kimintv_231010.jpg
Lewellen proud of finish, ready for match play
nbc_golf_carolinaintv_231010.jpg
Lopez-Chacarra comes up clutch at Stephens Cup
nbc_golf_tigerintv_231010.jpg
Christensen closes strong, wins Stephens Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Luka Doncic given warm welcome, but barely plays, in return to former club Real Madrid

  
Published October 10, 2023 07:08 PM
Real Madrid v Dallas Mavericks

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 10: Luka Doncic, #77 of Dallas Mavericks in action during the Exhibition game between Dallas Mavericks v Real Madrid at WiZink Center on October 10, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jesus Orihuela/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)

Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

Luka Doncic returned to where he grew up as a basketball player and there was an outpouring of love and appreciation from both sides.

What there was not was a lot of Doncic on the court, he played just five minutes to start the game and then was held out because the team was being cautious about a strained calf.

While there was frustration about his minutes, the video tribute and chants from the fans in Madrid showed Doncic how much he is still beloved in the city where he led a team to the EuroLeague title.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 21 for the Mavericks but they fell to Real Madrid 127-123. The Spanish team was led by former Nugget and Maverick Facundo Campazzo who scored 20, plus Sergio Llull and Vincent Poirier each added 19.

Look for the Mavericks to return to Spain in a few years at Doncic’s urging. He wants to play in front of these fans again (and said before that if he does close out his career in Europe, it would be with Real Madrid).

Mentions
luka dondic HS.jpg Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks