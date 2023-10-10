Luka Doncic given warm welcome, but barely plays, in return to former club Real Madrid

Luka Doncic returned to where he grew up as a basketball player and there was an outpouring of love and appreciation from both sides.

What there was not was a lot of Doncic on the court, he played just five minutes to start the game and then was held out because the team was being cautious about a strained calf.

Luka Doncic: “Nobody wanted to play more than me.”



“I was very pissed off I couldn’t play more.” — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) October 10, 2023

While there was frustration about his minutes, the video tribute and chants from the fans in Madrid showed Doncic how much he is still beloved in the city where he led a team to the EuroLeague title.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 21 for the Mavericks but they fell to Real Madrid 127-123. The Spanish team was led by former Nugget and Maverick Facundo Campazzo who scored 20, plus Sergio Llull and Vincent Poirier each added 19.

Look for the Mavericks to return to Spain in a few years at Doncic’s urging. He wants to play in front of these fans again (and said before that if he does close out his career in Europe, it would be with Real Madrid).