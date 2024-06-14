 Skip navigation
Luka Doncic says he apologized to his teammates for fouling out of Game 3

  
Published June 14, 2024 01:46 PM

A frustrated Luka Doncic went on tilt in Game 3, constantly complaining to the referees about fouls then making a couple of stupid ones himself on the way to fouling out with 4:12 left and the Mavericks down by just three points. Dallas had fought from 21 down to make it a game and give itself a chance to make this a series, only to have their best offensive player disqualified at the worst possible time.

Doncic apologized to his teammates, he told Malika Andrews of ESPN.

“My bad. You can’t do that, especially in the NBA Finals...

“It was tough. Probably wasn’t the smartest thing.”

The Doncic who spoke to Andrews had calmed down and was more reflective than the one who spoke just after the Mavericks’ Game 3 loss.

“We couldn’t play physical,” Doncic said of his sixth foul. “I don’t know. I don’t want to say nothing. You know, six fouls in the NBA Finals, basically I’m like this [motions with palms out]. C’mon, man. [Be] better than that.”

Doncic will have to stay on the floor — and play better defense — if Dallas is going to win Game 4 at home Friday night and keep its season alive.

