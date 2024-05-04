Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber out for series vs. Thunder with dislocated shoulder

Maxi Kleber, a key reserve for the Mavericks in the last round against the Clippers, is out for the next round of the playoff against Oklahoma City due to a shoulder injury.

Kleber suffered a full dislocation of the AC joint in his right shoulder, a report broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by others. This injury usually has a player out for a little more than a month, which means Kleber might return if the Mavericks can make it to the NBA Finals, according to Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.

More on Kleber: A Grade 3 sprain denotes a rupture of the ligaments of the AC joint resulting in movement of the clavicle (collarbone). A non-surgical approach is most often used but may be needed in some cases. Chris Paul suffered a G3 sprain in 2014 & missed 18 games (37 days). — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) May 4, 2024

The Mavericks will miss Kleber, who brought versatile defense with his 6'10" frame — Jason Kidd really leaned on him last series — as well as 3-point shooting that opposing teams have to respect. Kidd might give Dwight Powell a little more run against the Thunder, but he may ultimately have to tighten up his rotation and ask more of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.

Kleber was injured in the second quarter of Game 6 against the Clippers when he went up to shoot and Amir Coffey slid under him trying to draw the charge. Kleber landed awkwardly on his arm.

Maxi Kleber with hard fall 👀😱😳 pic.twitter.com/mihjqHYlmG — FastBreakPhenom (@FastBreakPhenom) May 4, 2024

The Mavericks and Thunder tip off their second-round series Tuesday.