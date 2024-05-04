 Skip navigation
Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber out for series vs. Thunder with dislocated shoulder

  
Published May 4, 2024 06:03 PM
Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Six

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Amir Coffey #7 of the LA Clippers fouls Maxi Kleber #42 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Maxi Kleber, a key reserve for the Mavericks in the last round against the Clippers, is out for the next round of the playoff against Oklahoma City due to a shoulder injury.

Kleber suffered a full dislocation of the AC joint in his right shoulder, a report broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by others. This injury usually has a player out for a little more than a month, which means Kleber might return if the Mavericks can make it to the NBA Finals, according to Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.

The Mavericks will miss Kleber, who brought versatile defense with his 6'10" frame — Jason Kidd really leaned on him last series — as well as 3-point shooting that opposing teams have to respect. Kidd might give Dwight Powell a little more run against the Thunder, but he may ultimately have to tighten up his rotation and ask more of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.

Kleber was injured in the second quarter of Game 6 against the Clippers when he went up to shoot and Amir Coffey slid under him trying to draw the charge. Kleber landed awkwardly on his arm.

The Mavericks and Thunder tip off their second-round series Tuesday.

