Memphis Grizzlies to waive former MVP Derrick Rose

  
Published September 23, 2024 06:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 10: Derrick Rose #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts in the first quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on February 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Derrick Rose, the former MVP who played his college ball in Memphis, will be waived by the Grizzlies, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Rose requested this despite having one season left on his contract, reports Ian Begley of SNY.tv, who adds Rose will announce his future plans later this week.

Injuries have slowed Rose in recent years, he hasn’t played more than 27 games in any of the past three seasons. It was knee, hamstring, ankle and back issues that limited him to 24 games last season, when he averaged 8 points and 3.3 assists a night when he did get on the court. Despite that, Rose was expected to be in the mix for backup point guard minutes behind Ja Morant (along with Scottie Pippen Jr., who is on a two-way contract but now could be converted to a regular deal).

Memphis also could tap into the free agent market for a backup point guard, where Markelle Fultz and Dennis Smith Jr. are still available. While Marcus Smart likely starts at the two, he can play some backup point as needed.

Rose has played 15 NBA seasons and was a force of nature his first three seasons — winning MVP and pushing the Chicago Bulls to contender status — before knee injuries undid his career. Rose is still immensely popular with both fans and his fellow players, and he is a highly respected locker room voice. Rose was brought in partly to mentor Morant (Rose’s son plays on Morant’s AAU team).

Rose said after last season that he would be back this season in Memphis, but clearly has changed his mind. It’s unclear what is next for him, and if that might include retirement. Whatever it is, we likely will find out soon.

