Stephen Curry suffers Grade 1 left hamstring strain, officially out for Game 2 in Minnesota

  
Published May 7, 2025 01:08 PM

Stephen Curry is out for Game 2 of the Warriors series against the Timberwolves — and likely will be out at least a week — after an MRI confirmed a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, something first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

That initial report tried to put a positive spin on things, saying there is no timetable for Curry’s return because he has not suffered this injury previously. While Curry hasn’t, countless other NBA players have, which gives us a pretty accurate timeline of at least a week out and usually closer to 10 days, as Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes noted.

Curry injured his hamstring midway through the second quarter of Game 1, apparently when trying to make a sharp cut to defend Mike Conley. Curry checked out of the game soon after, went straight to the locker room, and did not return.

The Warriors went on to win Game 1 99-88 behind a strong defensive performance (and an awful offensive one by Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves), plus 24 points from Buddy Hield and Draymond Green knocking down four 3-pointers. It’s a level of play that is not sustainable.

Golden State had a -1.4 net rating this season when Curry was off the court, as its offense struggled to generate good looks without his ball handling and gravity. That said, the Warriors did have a +12.8 net rating in the limited minutes they had Jimmy Butler III on the court and Curry off — Butler is going to have to put on a heroic performance for the Warriors to have a chance in this series.

