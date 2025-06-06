Caitlin Clark, Tyrese Maxey, the basketball and sports worlds react to Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winner

In the first half of Game 1, the Pacers were trying to adjust to — and were a little overwhelmed by — the speed, intensity, and physicality of the Oklahoma City defense, which is why Indiana turned it over 19 times. In the second half the Pacers looked more comfortable, found their rhythm, then came from 15 points down in the fourth quarter to do this:

HALIBURTON WINS GAME 1 FOR THE PACERS.



THEY TRAILED BY 15.



ANOTHER CRAZY INDIANA COMEBACK 🚨 https://t.co/heI0ELIivW pic.twitter.com/1Qr6XlDbA7 — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2025

Around the NBA and the sports world, people were stunned. Except in Indiana, where it was a celebration, starting with Caitlin Clark.

YOU CANT MAKE IT UP 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) June 6, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse WENT CRAZY for Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CvQs3V3kJ9 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 6, 2025

Here is just a sampling of the reaction to that shot.

Wow — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) June 6, 2025

Big time shot — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) June 6, 2025

Wow wow wow — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) June 6, 2025

……oh my goodness — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) June 6, 2025

WOW — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) June 6, 2025

haliburton is on the craziest run I’ve ever seen omg — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) June 6, 2025

It wasn’t just the basketball world reacting.

I don’t think anyone plays better than the pacers in the 4th qt! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) June 6, 2025

Helly!?!? — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 6, 2025

For his part, Haliburton credited his new signature shoes.