Top News

Rookie Lexi Held scores season-high 24 points as Mercury close on 18-1 run to beat Valkyries 86-77
Breanna Stewart’s 26 points, 11 rebounds lead Liberty past Mystics 86-78 for 8th straight win
Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is out for a 3rd consecutive game with a concussion

Top Clips

Berkoff sets American record in 50m backstroke
King remains dominant in 50m breaststroke
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

Caitlin Clark, Tyrese Maxey, the basketball and sports worlds react to Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winner

  
Published June 6, 2025 02:30 AM

In the first half of Game 1, the Pacers were trying to adjust to — and were a little overwhelmed by — the speed, intensity, and physicality of the Oklahoma City defense, which is why Indiana turned it over 19 times. In the second half the Pacers looked more comfortable, found their rhythm, then came from 15 points down in the fourth quarter to do this:

Around the NBA and the sports world, people were stunned. Except in Indiana, where it was a celebration, starting with Caitlin Clark.

Here is just a sampling of the reaction to that shot.

It wasn’t just the basketball world reacting.

For his part, Haliburton credited his new signature shoes.

