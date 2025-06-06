Caitlin Clark, Tyrese Maxey, the basketball and sports worlds react to Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winner
In the first half of Game 1, the Pacers were trying to adjust to — and were a little overwhelmed by — the speed, intensity, and physicality of the Oklahoma City defense, which is why Indiana turned it over 19 times. In the second half the Pacers looked more comfortable, found their rhythm, then came from 15 points down in the fourth quarter to do this:
HALIBURTON WINS GAME 1 FOR THE PACERS.— NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2025
THEY TRAILED BY 15.
ANOTHER CRAZY INDIANA COMEBACK 🚨 https://t.co/heI0ELIivW pic.twitter.com/1Qr6XlDbA7
Around the NBA and the sports world, people were stunned. Except in Indiana, where it was a celebration, starting with Caitlin Clark.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse WENT CRAZY for Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CvQs3V3kJ9— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 6, 2025
Here is just a sampling of the reaction to that shot.
It wasn’t just the basketball world reacting.
I don’t think anyone plays better than the pacers in the 4th qt!— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) June 6, 2025
For his part, Haliburton credited his new signature shoes.