How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game 2: TV/stream info, date, time

The 2025 NBA Finals continue this Sunday, June 8, at 8:00 PM ET as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder go head-to-head with Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 at Paycom Center.

RELATED: Another dramatic come-from-behind win. How do the Pacers keep doing this?

Comeback victories have been the Pacers’ calling card this postseason, and Game 1 of this Thunder vs Pacers series was no different.

Indiana was down by 15 in the fourth quarter on Thursday night but rallied to take the win. Tyrese Haliburton hit another clutch shot with just 0.3 seconds remaining, giving the Pacers the 111-110 dub. It was Indiana’s only lead of the game.

The All-star guard has now made five game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final 30 seconds of the playoffs.

“When it gets to 15, you can panic, or you can talk about, ‘How do we get it to 10? How do we get it to five from there?” Haliburton said after the game. “So, you know, I think all [playoffs], that’s what we preached as a group, is when we get down big, let’s just find a way to incrementally get it down.”

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 38 points on Thursday night. While the outcome was not what was expected, the 2025 league MVP remains unfazed.

“As much as we can, we just got to treat it like every other game, every other situation we’ve been in,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Yes, we haven’t been in this situation, but that doesn’t mean our character has to change, or what we did last time.

“It’s still basketball, the game of basketball we grew up playing. The rules don’t change because we’re in the Finals.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game 2:

Date: Sunday, June 8

Sunday, June 8 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK TV Channel: ABC

When is Game 2 of the NBA Finals?

Sunday, June 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

What channel is the Thunder vs Pacers game on?

The Thunder vs Pacers series will take place on ABC.

Thunder vs Pacers Series Scores and Schedule:

*All times listed are ET (* = if necessary)



Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Pacers at Thunder - Sun. June 8, 8 PM on ABC

Pacers at Thunder - Sun. June 8, 8 PM on ABC Game 3: Thunder at Pacers - Wed. June 11, 8:30 PM on ABC

Thunder at Pacers - Wed. June 11, 8:30 PM on ABC Game 4: Thunder at Pacers - Fri. June 13, 8:30 PM on ABC

Thunder at Pacers - Fri. June 13, 8:30 PM on ABC Game 5: Pacers at Thunder - Mon. June 16, 8:30 PM on ABC *

Pacers at Thunder - Mon. June 16, 8:30 PM on ABC * Game 6: Thunder at Pacers - Thu. June 19, 8:30 PM on ABC*

Thunder at Pacers - Thu. June 19, 8:30 PM on ABC* Game 7: Pacers at Thunder - Sun, June 22, 8 PM on ABC*

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Path to the NBA Finals:

The Thunder are seeking their first NBA title since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. The last time the franchise reached the Finals was in 2012, dropping their series against LeBron James’ Miami Heat in 5. Here is how they advanced to the NBA Finals:

Oklahoma City swept the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies in the First Round, eliminated the No. 4 Denver Nuggets in 7 in the Conference Semifinals, and defeated the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in 5 in the Western Conference Finals.

RELATED: Times, they are a changin’ - Thunder vs. Pacers Finals highlights generational change sweeping NBA

Indiana Pacers’ Path to the NBA Finals:

The Indiana Pacers are seeking their first NBA title. The team’s last Finals appearance was in 2000, when they lost to the Lakers in 6. Here is the team’s path to the Finals:

Indiana eliminated the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 games, before knocking out the No. 6 New York Knicks in 6 to advance to the Finals.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Tyrese Maxey, the basketball and sports worlds react to Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winner

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for each game of the Thunder vs Pacers series

Was Pacers’ Game 1 victory over Thunder a fluke?

Was Pacers' Game 1 victory over Thunder a fluke? The Dan Le Batard Show reacts to another come-from-behind victory for the Pacers, analyzing whether Indiana can sustain this style of play in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Take Siakam to record over 6.5 rebounds in Game 2:

Take Siakam to record over 6.5 rebounds in Game 2 Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell preview Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Thunder and Pacers, sharing why star forward Pascal Siakam will record over 6.5 rebounds and 25-year-old Aaron Nesmith won't record an assist.

Head to nbcsports.com/nba for the latest news, updates, and storylines!