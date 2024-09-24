Miami Heat sign wing Nassir Little for bench depth this season

Miami enters training camp next week with some quality wing players on the roster — Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson — but considering the injury history of that group, the Heat have chosen to add a little depth.

Miami has reached a deal with former first-round pick Nassir Little, a story broken by Chris Haynes and confirmed by Heat beat writers. This is a standard contract, not simply a camp invite, and Little fills the 15th and final regular season roster spot for the Heat.

This contract will be for the league minimum and almost certainly is not guaranteed (or maybe is partially guaranteed) because the Heat are flirting with the dreaded second tax apron, a line they do not wish to cross. If this were fully guaranteed it would take them over, but if the team needs to keep Little for the entire season there are other moves they can make to get under the tax line.

Little is a quality wing defender, something every team could use more of, and his play on that end of the court will give him the chance to earn more minutes.

Little spent his first four seasons in Portland and was traded to Phoenix in the three-team Jrue Holiday trade before last season. With the Suns, he got on the court in 45 games, averaging 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.2 minutes a night. He’ll play a deep bench role in Miami, but he very likely will start the season on the team.