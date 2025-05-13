LeBron James, rest of NBA world — players and fans — react to Jayson Tatum’s injury

It was hard to watch. Late in the Knicks’ Game 4 win over the Celtics, Boston’s all-everything Jayson Tatum took a hard step, then fell to the ground in great pain, grabbing his lower leg. He had to be helped off the court, could not put any weight on it, and could be seen in tears in a wheelchair being pushed down a back hall in Madison Square Garden. Nothing is official yet, but it looked like an Achilles tear.

Jayson Tatum was helped off the court late in Game 4 after an apparent leg injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/UF8D4mxqlo — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2025

After the injury, love poured in for Tatum. That started with the Knicks players after the game.

Jalen Brunson gives an opening statement wishing the best for Jayson Tatum:



"Thoughts and prayers with him. Just praying for the best" pic.twitter.com/dBF8mqRNFT — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 13, 2025

Mitchell Robinson hopes Jayson Tatum is alright after he went down with an injury in tonight's game:



"I've been dealing with injuries my whole career. You don't want to see a guy go through stuff like that" pic.twitter.com/Mt14PgEAq2 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 13, 2025

Josh Hart on Jayson Tatum's injury:



"Hate that it happened. The NBA is a brotherhood, praying for him" pic.twitter.com/SBw1A3y9s0 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 13, 2025

Then there was an outpouring of love from LeBron James and other people in the NBA.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Big Deuce — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 13, 2025

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Tatum — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 13, 2025

🙏🏾 for Tatum — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 13, 2025

Prayers for 0! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Too many have gone down this year 🤕 — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) May 13, 2025

Then there were the NBA fans who chimed in as well.

Prayers up man….. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 13, 2025