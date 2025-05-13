 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Doug Cifu
Panthers vice chairman Doug Cifu suspended by NHL over comments on social media
Paul Skenes
Pirates ace Paul Skenes is joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic
Casper van Uden
Casper Van Uden sprints to biggest win of career in Giro d’Italia Stage 4, Mads Pedersen keeps overall lead

Top Clips

mpx.jpg
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250513.jpg
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250513.jpg
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Doug Cifu
Panthers vice chairman Doug Cifu suspended by NHL over comments on social media
Paul Skenes
Pirates ace Paul Skenes is joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic
Casper van Uden
Casper Van Uden sprints to biggest win of career in Giro d’Italia Stage 4, Mads Pedersen keeps overall lead

Top Clips

mpx.jpg
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250513.jpg
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250513.jpg
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

LeBron James, rest of NBA world — players and fans — react to Jayson Tatum’s injury

  
Published May 13, 2025 11:35 AM

It was hard to watch. Late in the Knicks’ Game 4 win over the Celtics, Boston’s all-everything Jayson Tatum took a hard step, then fell to the ground in great pain, grabbing his lower leg. He had to be helped off the court, could not put any weight on it, and could be seen in tears in a wheelchair being pushed down a back hall in Madison Square Garden. Nothing is official yet, but it looked like an Achilles tear.

After the injury, love poured in for Tatum. That started with the Knicks players after the game.

Then there was an outpouring of love from LeBron James and other people in the NBA.

Then there were the NBA fans who chimed in as well.

Mentions
BOS_Tatum_Jayson copy.jpg Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James