LeBron James, rest of NBA world — players and fans — react to Jayson Tatum’s injury
It was hard to watch. Late in the Knicks’ Game 4 win over the Celtics, Boston’s all-everything Jayson Tatum took a hard step, then fell to the ground in great pain, grabbing his lower leg. He had to be helped off the court, could not put any weight on it, and could be seen in tears in a wheelchair being pushed down a back hall in Madison Square Garden. Nothing is official yet, but it looked like an Achilles tear.
Jayson Tatum was helped off the court late in Game 4 after an apparent leg injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/UF8D4mxqlo— ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2025
After the injury, love poured in for Tatum. That started with the Knicks players after the game.
Jalen Brunson gives an opening statement wishing the best for Jayson Tatum:— Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 13, 2025
"Thoughts and prayers with him. Just praying for the best" pic.twitter.com/dBF8mqRNFT
Mitchell Robinson hopes Jayson Tatum is alright after he went down with an injury in tonight's game:— Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 13, 2025
"I've been dealing with injuries my whole career. You don't want to see a guy go through stuff like that" pic.twitter.com/Mt14PgEAq2
Josh Hart on Jayson Tatum's injury:— Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 13, 2025
"Hate that it happened. The NBA is a brotherhood, praying for him" pic.twitter.com/SBw1A3y9s0
Then there was an outpouring of love from LeBron James and other people in the NBA.
Prayers for 0! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Too many have gone down this year 🤕— Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) May 13, 2025
Then there were the NBA fans who chimed in as well.
This is rough. Thinking about ya @jaytatum0 🙏 https://t.co/hDANgtLdYN— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 13, 2025
Sending all good thoughts and positive vibes to the great @jaytatum0. 🙏🙏🙏— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) May 13, 2025