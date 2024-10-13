 Skip navigation
Michal Jordan daps up Vince Carter and other highlights from Hall of Fame Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala

  
Published October 13, 2024 09:07 AM
It’s Hall of Fame weekend, when 13 new players, coaches and contributors are inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, a class headlined by Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups and a third induction for the late, great Jerry West (this time for his work as a GM).

Saturday is the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, a loose, fun night when the inductees get their HOF rings and Jackets, and plenty of stars are on hand. Which gets us things like Michael Jordan dapping up Carter and welcoming him to the Hall.

Here’s one defensive legend welcoming another to the Hall, with Gary Payton talking to Michael Cooper.

Here is Chauncy Billups with the highlight of his night, getting his HOF jacket and ring.

There will be many more highlights on Sunday when the HOF class of 2024 is formally inducted. The class includes the previously mentioned Carter, Cooper, Billups, and West as well as Seimone Augustus, Walter Davis, Dick Barnett, and Michele Timms, coaches Charles Smith, Harley Redin, and Bo Ryan, broadcaster/coach Doug Collins and Pacers owner Herb Simon.