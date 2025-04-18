Brewers call up Durbin to give lineup a 'spark'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Supercross 2025 New Jersey preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Luke Keaschall, Caleb Durbin & Ranger Suárez
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Kris Bubic tops the list of stellar options for week of April 21
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Top Clips
Sanchez cementing himself as one of MLB’s best
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Supercross 2025 New Jersey preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Luke Keaschall, Caleb Durbin & Ranger Suárez
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Kris Bubic tops the list of stellar options for week of April 21
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Top Clips
Sanchez cementing himself as one of MLB’s best
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Brewers call up Durbin to give lineup a 'spark'
April 18, 2025 03:08 PM
The Brewers recalled Caleb Durbin from Triple-A and James Schiano examines what the 25-year-old infielder can bring to Milwaukee's offense.
Related Videos
01:06
Sanchez cementing himself as one of MLB’s best
01:07
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
01:34
Rays’ Aranda should be rostered in all leagues
01:43
Chicago White Sox look to the future with Quero
01:16
Norby worth a look with power and speed upside
01:36
White Sox could be best bet for fewest MLB wins
01:32
Reds’ Hays an ‘intriguing’ bat in deeper leagues
01:33
Cubs demote top prospect Shaw to Triple-A Iowa
01:21
Kurtz needs to be stashed in fantasy leagues
01:45
Trout leads AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
01:50
Rice’s breakout for Yankees is ‘very legitimate’
01:12
Schmidt worth adding everywhere in return from IL
01:21
Expectations for Spencer Strider in season debut
01:47
Wesneski, Saggese are both waiver wire targets
01:27
What to expect from Giants’ Lee in fantasy
01:37
Who will Cubs turn to with Steele out for season?
01:21
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
01:20
Angels offense has been ‘surprisingly explosive’
01:26
Schwellenbach ascending as a ‘clear’ fantasy SP1
01:03
Crochet leads American League Cy Young odds
01:26
‘Cause for optimism’ with Pfaadt in fantasy
01:28
Veen must hit the ground running for Rockies
01:43
Lopez expected to be placed on 15-day IL
01:29
Can Dodgers break MLB regular season wins record?
01:23
Fantasy ripple effects from Steele’s trip to IL
01:27
Surging Carroll can finish as fantasy’s top player
01:08
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is ‘worrisome’
01:28
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?
01:24
Greene emerging as ‘dark horse Cy Young candidate’
01:41
Hold Arrighetti on IL after suffering broken thumb
Latest Clips
02:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
01:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
01:29
White should exploit Magic’s perimeter defense
01:27
Focus on Giannis, Siakam props in MIL-IND Game 1
01:35
Take Curry, Brooks points under in GSW vs. HOU
07:43
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
01:52
Target the over, Knicks -6.5 in Game 1 vs. Pistons
01:47
Lakers vs. Timberwolves can spark ‘fireworks’
01:48
Over has ‘meaningful edge’ in LAC-DEN opener
06:44
Watts and Morrison’s top-five career best games
07:19
Malinin edges Brown in men’s free skate
12:36
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
09:21
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
06:15
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
09:06
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
16:47
Why Rodgers waited too long to break silence
07:06
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers
05:55
Rodgers clarifies ‘it ain’t about the money’
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship
07:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
02:04
Inside Stolz’s magical home Milwaukee World Cup
04:18
USA bobsled’s secret weapon: a Dutch engineer
02:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
02:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
01:32
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns
03:08
Bron Breakker details first Supercross experience
01:36
Broncos could be perfect fit for OSU’s Henderson
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue