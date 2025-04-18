White should exploit Magic's perimeter defense

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Luke Keaschall, Caleb Durbin & Ranger Suárez
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Kris Bubic tops the list of stellar options for week of April 21
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Ben Shelton beats Luciano Darderi to reach Munich semifinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Luke Keaschall, Caleb Durbin & Ranger Suárez
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Kris Bubic tops the list of stellar options for week of April 21
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Ben Shelton beats Luciano Darderi to reach Munich semifinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
White should exploit Magic's perimeter defense
April 18, 2025 12:24 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell make their case for a pair of player props in Game 1 of the playoff series between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics.
Related Videos
01:27
Focus on Giannis, Siakam props in MIL-IND Game 1
01:35
Take Curry, Brooks points under in GSW vs. HOU
01:52
Target the over, Knicks -6.5 in Game 1 vs. Pistons
01:47
Lakers vs. Timberwolves can spark ‘fireworks’
01:48
Over has ‘meaningful edge’ in LAC-DEN opener
01:41
Backing Grizzlies through ‘gritted teeth’ vs. Mavs
01:52
Hawks wrongfully favored against Heat in play-in
01:54
Pacers will struggle against ‘unstoppable’ Giannis
01:59
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?
01:34
Target Brunson as leading scorer in NYK-DET series
02:22
Celtics are heavy favorites against the Magic
02:13
Warriors ‘narrow path to victory’ boosts Rockets
02:04
Could Pistons keep series close vs. Knicks?
02:01
Assessing Wednesday NBA Play-In tournament props
02:09
Why are Nuggets series favorites over Clippers?
01:39
Mavericks have edge over Kings in play-in
01:40
Bulls vs. Heat play-in could be very close matchup
01:33
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
01:52
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
01:41
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors
01:50
Expect Nuggets to find holes in Grizzlies’ defense
01:39
Take Knicks to cover vs. Cavs with seeding on line
01:46
Take the over for Knicks vs. Pistons game
02:12
Celtics’ path could benefit Cavs’ East chances
01:57
Expect Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies to go under
01:27
Analyzing best bets for NBA finalists
03:06
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
02:53
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
01:52
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
01:45
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
Latest Clips
01:07
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
02:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
01:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
07:43
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
06:44
Watts and Morrison’s top-five career best games
07:19
Malinin edges Brown in men’s free skate
12:36
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
09:21
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
06:15
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
09:06
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
16:47
Why Rodgers waited too long to break silence
07:06
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers
05:55
Rodgers clarifies ‘it ain’t about the money’
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship
07:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
02:04
Inside Stolz’s magical home Milwaukee World Cup
04:18
USA bobsled’s secret weapon: a Dutch engineer
02:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
02:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
01:32
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns
03:08
Bron Breakker details first Supercross experience
01:36
Broncos could be perfect fit for OSU’s Henderson
17:12
SX at Metlife Stadium: 450 title, Davies’ rise
04:07
Webb, Sexton head-to-head a ‘pick em’ in Round 14
10:26
Rodgers remains undecided on future
55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
05:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue