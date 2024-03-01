 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mike Muscala reportedly to return to Thunder, adding front court depth

  
Published March 1, 2024 05:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 22: Mike Muscala #33 of the Oklahoma City Thunder smiles during the game against the Denver Nuggets on October 22, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Mike Muscala is going to spend the rest of the season in a place he knows well and feels comfortable.

Muscala, waived by the Pistons as part of a buyout this week, will sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Muscala was with the Thunder from 2019-2023, playing in 168 games and averaging seven points and three rebounds a game. Nicknamed “Moose,” he has long been a fan favorite in OKC.

Muscala, 32, provides a little depth to the Thunder’s frontcourt behind Chet Holmgren, along with Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, and the recently signed Bismack Biyombo.

Muscala is a stretch big and career 37.6% 3-point shooter who did not get many minutes this season with the Pistons or Wizards (not exactly hard rotations to crack). Plus, he’s shooting 31.8% from 3 this season and has struggled on the defensive end. The Thunder are hoping that back on a good team in a system he knows, Muscala can provide a little veteran depth.

