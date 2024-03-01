Mike Muscala reportedly to return to Thunder, adding front court depth

Mike Muscala is going to spend the rest of the season in a place he knows well and feels comfortable.

Muscala, waived by the Pistons as part of a buyout this week, will sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

ESPN Sources: After clearing waivers, center Mike Muscala plans to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the rest of the season. Muscala — who agreed to a buyout with Detroit — spent 2019-2023 with OKC and returns to bring depth for a postseason run. pic.twitter.com/HFvbYwHfuc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2024

Muscala was with the Thunder from 2019-2023, playing in 168 games and averaging seven points and three rebounds a game. Nicknamed “Moose,” he has long been a fan favorite in OKC.

Muscala, 32, provides a little depth to the Thunder’s frontcourt behind Chet Holmgren, along with Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, and the recently signed Bismack Biyombo.

Muscala is a stretch big and career 37.6% 3-point shooter who did not get many minutes this season with the Pistons or Wizards (not exactly hard rotations to crack). Plus, he’s shooting 31.8% from 3 this season and has struggled on the defensive end. The Thunder are hoping that back on a good team in a system he knows, Muscala can provide a little veteran depth.