 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Anthony Volpe
Spring Training Swing Changes
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading to Las Vegas
NBA: FEB 27 Pistons at Bulls
Basketball Pickups: Andre Drummond continues to dominate the paint

Top Clips

nbc_bte_2nd3rdpicks_240227.jpg
Which QB should Commanders target at No. 2?
nbc_roto_bte_bettingnfldraft_240227.jpg
Best practices for betting the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_cbb_wisvindy_240227.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana outlasts Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Anthony Volpe
Spring Training Swing Changes
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading to Las Vegas
NBA: FEB 27 Pistons at Bulls
Basketball Pickups: Andre Drummond continues to dominate the paint

Top Clips

nbc_bte_2nd3rdpicks_240227.jpg
Which QB should Commanders target at No. 2?
nbc_roto_bte_bettingnfldraft_240227.jpg
Best practices for betting the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_cbb_wisvindy_240227.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana outlasts Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Reports: Pistons to buy out Mike Muscalla, making him free agent

  
Published February 28, 2024 07:45 AM
Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 31: Mike Muscala #41 of the Detroit Pistons runs back on defense during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 31, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After spending the season on the two worst teams in the NBA, Mike Muscala might be headed to a playoff team.

Muscala was with the Wizards through mid-January, when he was traded to the Pistons as part of the Danilo Gallinari/Marvin Bagley deal. Now Muscala and the Pistons are finalizing a buyout that will make him a free agent in time to land on a roster for the playoffs, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by multiple reports since.

Muscala, 32, is a veteran stretch big who is a career 37.6% 3-point shooter who could potentially help a team looking for frontcourt depth the rest of this season. That said, he was not earning heavy minutes in Washington or Detroit, averaging 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds a game in nearly 14 minutes a night between the two teams. He’s also shooting 31.8% from 3 this season and has struggled on the defensive end.

Players under contract must be waived by Friday (March 1) to be eligible to be on another team’s roster for the playoffs. Expect a few more buyouts to be announced in the coming days.

Mentions
Mike Muscala.png Mike Muscala