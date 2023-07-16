 Skip navigation
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE13
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar duel in Tour de France stage 15, enter final week in tight race
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha'Carri Richardson edges Shericka Jackson in Silesia 100m in world championships preview

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Referee error leads to Mavericks trying to score on wrong basket, confusion at Summer League

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 16, 2023 11:43 AM
2023 NBA Summer League - Charlotte Hornets v San Antonio Spurs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: A Summer league logo is shown on center court during a game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets during the 2023 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Too many days in Las Vegas have left plenty of people confused over the years. NBA Summer League participants are no exception.

Saturday’s game between the Pacers and Mavericks got weird late in the fourth quarter of a decided game when the Mavericks made a 3-pointer and the Pacers called timeout. Coming out of the timeout, the referees returned the ball to the Mavericks but going at the other basket (the one they had been defending) — and all the Pacers and Mavericks players went along except Marcus Bingham Jr.

While Bingham Jr. got called for the backcourt violation in the moment, after the review the referees realized their mistakes and restarted the play, giving the ball to the Pacers heading the right direction.

The NBA Summer League has reached the Final Four, with the Rockets playing the Jazz in one semi-final and the Nets and Cavaliers facing off in the other.

