Report: Former NBA player Bryn Forbes arrested on felony charge of assault strangulation of family member

  
Published February 13, 2024 07:27 PM
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz

Feb 8, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bryn Forbes (10) reacts to making a three point shot against the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Bryn Forbes — who has played seven seasons in the NBA, most recently in Minnesota — has been arrested back in San Antonio and charged with felony assault of a family member.

Mariah Medina of NBC News in San Antonio has the details.

NBC News in San Antonio had more details.

Police were called out to the WaterWalk at The Rim apartments on the Northwest Side Monday for a disturbance. According to police records, Forbes went to the apartment of the woman who is the mother of their children and banged on the window while she was sleeping. She says they have had an on and off relationship for the last 13 years. Authorities say when she opened the door, he hit and started to choke her. Investigators say the woman was able to run away and get help.

Forbes was arrested on a family violence charge a year ago (Feb. 15, 2023) but that was dismissed after he completed a pretrial diversion program, Medina said.

Forbes played his college ball at Michigan State before joining the Spurs in 2016 and playing for years under Gregg Popovich. He was a member of the 2021 Milwaukee championship team and also played for the Nuggets and then, this season, the Timberwolves. Minnesota waived him on Feb. 9, a day after the trade deadline.

bryn forbes.png Bryn Forbes