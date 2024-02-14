Report: Former NBA player Bryn Forbes arrested on felony charge of assault strangulation of family member

Bryn Forbes — who has played seven seasons in the NBA, most recently in Minnesota — has been arrested back in San Antonio and charged with felony assault of a family member.

Mariah Medina of NBC News in San Antonio has the details.

JUST IN: Bryn Forbes has been arrested on a 3rd degree felony charge of assault strangulation/choking of a family member. Sources say a warrant was issued for his arrest yesterday. — Mariah Medina (@MMedinanews) February 13, 2024

NBC News in San Antonio had more details.

Police were called out to the WaterWalk at The Rim apartments on the Northwest Side Monday for a disturbance. According to police records, Forbes went to the apartment of the woman who is the mother of their children and banged on the window while she was sleeping. She says they have had an on and off relationship for the last 13 years. Authorities say when she opened the door, he hit and started to choke her. Investigators say the woman was able to run away and get help.

Forbes was arrested on a family violence charge a year ago (Feb. 15, 2023) but that was dismissed after he completed a pretrial diversion program, Medina said.

Forbes played his college ball at Michigan State before joining the Spurs in 2016 and playing for years under Gregg Popovich. He was a member of the 2021 Milwaukee championship team and also played for the Nuggets and then, this season, the Timberwolves. Minnesota waived him on Feb. 9, a day after the trade deadline.

