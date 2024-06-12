 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_brockpurdy_240612.jpg
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms
nbc_simms_jacksonstafford_240612.jpg
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
nbc_simms_mahomesallen_240612.jpg
Simms: Mahomes’ ‘aura’ and ‘clutchness’ is special

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms

June 12, 2024 12:24 PM
Chris Simms explains why he put Packers quarterback Jordan Love over 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy.
