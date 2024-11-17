 Skip navigation
Reports: Popular “Inside the NBA” show — with full cast — moving to ABC/ESPN next season

  
Published November 17, 2024 06:52 PM

Here’s what really matters to fans: Shaq, Kenny, Charles and Ernie will remain on air next season.

The best — and extremely popular — pre/postgame show in all of sports, Inside the NBA on TNT, will be back next season, jumping to ABC/ESPN, according to multiple reports.

The NBA and Warner Bros. Discovery have settled their lawsuit over the NBA’s new television deal (which moved away from TNT as a major broadcast partner; the broadcaster sued over their right to match part of the new deal, particularly with Amazon), according to the Wall Street Journal. As part of that deal, Inside the NBA — with its full, regular cast — will move to ABC/ESPN, which hosts a large package of NBA regular season and playoff games, as well as the NBA Finals, something confirmed by Andrew Marchand and Jenna West of The Athletic.

“Inside the NBA” panelists Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith will remain with the show, the sources said. O’Neal still needs to agree to an extension but has indicated his intention to remain on the program, according to one of the sources.

TNT Sports will receive global rights outside of the United States for “Inside the NBA,” House of Highlights and its parent company, Bleacher Report, per the sources. TNT will have a full package of regular-season and playoff games outside of the U.S.

This is not official — neither side commented on the story — and would need to be signed off on by both sides and a lot of lawyers. Still, it appears likely.

TNT will continue to produce the popular show. Getting in on international game broadcasts could be good for Warner Bros. Discovery, that is seen as where the greatest opportunity for future growth of the league may be, according to many on the business side of the NBA.

What really matters for fans is that Shaq, Kenny, Charles and Ernie will remain on air next season.