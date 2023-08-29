 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

scenic_1920_marcosimone_2022.jpg
Johnson got the team he wanted, but is it the right fit for the course?
IndyCar:
IndyCar at Portland: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules
Rotoworld Draft Week 2.0
Rotoworld Draft Week 2023 Schedule

Top Clips

nbc_big10_penn_playeronplayer_isaacfashanu_230829.jpg
Fashanu, Isaac give three words to describe PSU
nbc_pl_kwtottenham_230829.jpg
Tottenham reinvented under Postecoglou, Maddison
nbc_pl_kwmanunited_230829.jpg
How can Man United solve woes amid ‘toxicity’?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has remodeled his look, mannerisms, game in mold of Kobe Bryant

  
Published August 29, 2023 05:53 PM
Watching part of Jordan’s World Cup opener against Greece, I squinted at the screen trying to make sense of what I saw. A shaved-headed player wearing No. 24, a wristband halfway up his off-arm forearm, a guy taking a lot of shots, leading his team in scoring, and with many of the on-court mannerisms of the late, great Kobe Bryant (such as his leaning forward follow through on shots). Who was this guy?

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

The former Nets lottery pick, playing at the World Cup as a naturalized citizen of Jordan, has reshaped his identity and game in the mold of Kobe Bryant. See for yourself.

Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan take on Team USA in the final Group C round tonight (the USA is 2-0 and is guaranteed to advance regardless of the outcome).

The new look was not an accident, Hollis-Jefferson told Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“He’s a legend, and you can only dream of being compared to someone like him,” Hollis-Jefferson said. “But I’m nowhere near close to Kobe. I’ve tried to be a hard worker like he was, and I feel his energy. I also know a lot of people that knew him, so I’ve been hearing stories about him my whole life.”

Hollis-Jefferson is scoring like Kobe, he is second in the tournament at 31.5 points per game (trailing only Luka Dončić at 35.5). He’s shot 54.3% in the World Cup (although just 28.6% from 3).

It was those struggles from 3 that held Hollis-Jefferson back in the NBA. In his six NBA seasons — four with the Nets, who drafted him, plus one with the Raptors and one with the Trail Blazers — he was a very good defender, but Brooklyn wanted him to develop into a 3&D guy. The shot never came. Eventually, they asked him to play more and more four to get him closer to the basket, and he bulked up some to play that role. It never really worked out. He eventually was out of the league and playing in Turkey, France, and last season in the Philippines. He dropped weight in that time oversees and modeled himself on Kobe.

This season, he got FIBA approval to be a naturalized citizen of Jordan and represent them in the World Cup. That hasn’t led to wins — Jordan is 0-2 and cannot advance in the World Cup, regardless of the outcome against the United States — but it has raised a few eyebrows.

Just because it all looks so familiar.

