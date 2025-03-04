Clippers vs. Suns Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 4

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers (32-28) and Phoenix Suns (28-33) are all set to square off from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Suns have been playing terrible basketball. They are 11th in the West and have lost eight of their last 10 games. Now, they play against a defensive juggernaut in the Clippers. It’s hard to imagine their stagnant offense heats up against the Clippers.

The Clippers are currently 13-18 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Suns have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game odds for Clippers vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Clippers (-126), Suns (+105)

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 112.92, and the Suns 112.13.



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Clippers vs. Suns game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on the Clippers -2…

Thomas: “This is a great get-right spot against the Suns whose offense is nonexistent. I like the Clippers to end their two-game winning streak on the road in Phoenix tonight.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Suns game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Suns on Tuesday



The Suns have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

The Under is 4-1 in the Clippers’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Clippers are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games as a favorite

The Suns have covered in 6 of their last 8 matchups against divisional opponents



