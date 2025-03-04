 Skip navigation
Grizzlies find another painful way to lose: Dyson Daniels steal to LeVert layup dramatic win for Hawks

  
Published March 4, 2025 03:03 PM
Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 3: Caris LeVert #3 and Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 3, 2025 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Grizzlies need to make an offering to the basketball gods; they need their fortunes to change.

Memphis has lost three games in a row. The first to the Knicks by a point on an OG Anunoby 3-pointer with five seconds left. They lost to the Spurs on a De’Aaron Fox jumper with two seconds left. However, Monday night’s loss to the Hawks was the most painful — Desmond Bane was stripped of the ball by Dyson Daniels (who will make an All-Defensive team this season), who scoops it up and makes the look-ahead outlet to Caris LeVert, who finished the layup despite two players contesting it. Hawks win.

LeVert was on fire, scoring the Hawks’ final seven points.

Atlanta was led on the night by rookie Zaccharie Risacher, who scored 27, but the veterans took over late. Bane led the Grizzlies with 25.

Sitting as the No. 9 seed in the East, the Hawks need the wins to make their postseason path easier. Atlanta now sits just half-a-game back of Orlando for the No. 8 seed and 1.5 behind Miami at No. 7. Finish seventh or eighth and a team just needs to win one of two play-in games to advance to the playoffs; finish ninth or 10th and teams have to win two games in a row to advance (and can only do so as the No. 8 seed).

