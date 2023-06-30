 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBANew Orleans PelicansDyson Daniels

Dyson
Daniels

Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans
Pelicans reportedly testing trade market for Jonas Valanciunas
Valanciunas is on an expiring contract and does not appear to be the center of the future in New Orleans.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Jose Alvarado.jpg
    Jose Alvarado
    NOP Point Guard #15
    Jose Alvarado (leg) out at least another week
  • Brandon Ingram HS.jpg
    Brandon Ingram
    NOP Small Forward #14
    Brandon Ingram (ankle) downgraded to out Saturday
  • Dyson Daniels HS.jpg
    Dyson Daniels
    NOP Small Forward #11
    Dyson Daniels (ankle) to return Saturday vs. NYK
  • Dyson Daniels HS.jpg
    Dyson Daniels
    NOP Small Forward #11
    Dyson Daniels (ankle) questionable Saturday vs NYK
  • Dyson Daniels HS.jpg
    Dyson Daniels
    NOP Small Forward #11
    Dyson Daniels (ankle) out Thursday vs. Raptors
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Are the Pelicans trying to deal Zion?
NBA Draft, free agency rumors roundup: What do Hornets do with No. 2 pick?
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
Michael Jordan finalizes deal to sell majority of Hornets franchise days before NBA draft
PBT Podcast: Talking NBA Draft, what will Portland do with Sean Highkin