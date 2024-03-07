Thunder’s Bismack Biyombo appeared to collapse near Thunder bench

It was terrifying when it happened, but early reports are it was nothing serious.

Thunder center Bismack Biyombo had yet to enter the game and was standing by the bench high-fiving players as they walked off the court when he simply collapsed.

Not sure what happened but Biyombo fell over right during the timeout



He’s back on his feet and heading to the locker room on his own pic.twitter.com/BUHTOznfuU — Topic: Thunder Podcast (@OKCTopicThunder) March 7, 2024

He was quickly revived and walked back to the Thunder’s locker room in Portland (he did not return to the bench during the game). There he was checked out by the Oklahoma City medical staff on hand and Portland’s doctors and cleared of any serious medical emergency.

Bismack Biyombo has been cleared of any serious medical issue by the Blazers physicians but the Thunder will be conservative and hold him out the rest of the game for monitoring and further evaluation tomorrow. — Nick Gallo (@NickAGallo) March 7, 2024

After the game, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Biyombo was “fine” and joking around with teammates postgame, according to Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo. The Thunder are off until Friday when they host the Heat.

Biyomby joined the Thunder after the trade deadline to help provide depth along the front line, he has played in just four games for the team and 23 total minutes.