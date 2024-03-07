 Skip navigation
Thunder’s Bismack Biyombo appeared to collapse near Thunder bench

  
Published March 7, 2024 02:39 AM
NBA: Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder

Feb 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Bismack Biyombo (15) gestures to his team on a play against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

It was terrifying when it happened, but early reports are it was nothing serious.

Thunder center Bismack Biyombo had yet to enter the game and was standing by the bench high-fiving players as they walked off the court when he simply collapsed.

He was quickly revived and walked back to the Thunder’s locker room in Portland (he did not return to the bench during the game). There he was checked out by the Oklahoma City medical staff on hand and Portland’s doctors and cleared of any serious medical emergency.

After the game, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Biyombo was “fine” and joking around with teammates postgame, according to Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo. The Thunder are off until Friday when they host the Heat.

Biyomby joined the Thunder after the trade deadline to help provide depth along the front line, he has played in just four games for the team and 23 total minutes.

