Watch 76ers’ VJ Edgecombe put on a show in his Summer League debut with 28 points

This is why the majority of teams had VJ Edgecombe third on their draft boards, and why Philadelphia took him at No. 3.

CLEAR THE RUNWAY FOR VJ EDGECOMBE ✈️🤯



The No. 3 overall pick for the @sixers is showing off his skills on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/c0dGlNEptB — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2025

Edgecombe put on a show in his Summer League debut, scoring 28 points, showing his explosiveness (particularly in transition), the fluidity of his game, his pull-up jumper, his playmaking, and he played good defense (for Summer League). Edgecombe’s game is well-suited for the glorified pick-up game that is Summer League, and he showcased his skills.

VJ Edgecombe dazzled in his #NBASummer debut for the @sixers!



🔔 28 points

🔔 10 rebounds

🔔 4 assists

🔔 2 blocks pic.twitter.com/sqLlfmuIWA — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2025

Edgecombe outdueled the Utah Jazz’s No. 5 pick Ace Bailey, who scored 8 points in 3-of-13 shooting. Bailey struggled when he had to create his own shot, but that’s not a surprise, given that it was known he had to work on his handle, and he’s not the athlete Edgecombe is to create space. However, Bailey looked good working off the ball, something Jazz coach Will Hardy could take advantage of during the season.

What matters most, especially for Bailey, is not this game, but how much he improves. Does he look better by Game 3 of Summer League? Is he learning?