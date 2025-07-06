 Skip navigation
MLB: New York Yankees at New York Mets
Prefontaine Classic: Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet break world records
Syndication: The Register Guard
Winners, losers from Tour de France Stage 1
Chebet smashes world record in women's 5000m
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Chicago on The CW

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_btpwinnerslosers_250705.jpg
Winners, losers from Tour de France Stage 1
oly_atw5k_prefontaine_v2.jpg
Chebet smashes world record in women’s 5000m
nbc_nascar_chicago_250705.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Chicago on The CW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch 76ers’ VJ Edgecombe put on a show in his Summer League debut with 28 points

  
Published July 6, 2025 01:15 AM
NBA: Draft

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; VJ Edgecombe arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This is why the majority of teams had VJ Edgecombe third on their draft boards, and why Philadelphia took him at No. 3.

Edgecombe put on a show in his Summer League debut, scoring 28 points, showing his explosiveness (particularly in transition), the fluidity of his game, his pull-up jumper, his playmaking, and he played good defense (for Summer League). Edgecombe’s game is well-suited for the glorified pick-up game that is Summer League, and he showcased his skills.

Edgecombe outdueled the Utah Jazz’s No. 5 pick Ace Bailey, who scored 8 points in 3-of-13 shooting. Bailey struggled when he had to create his own shot, but that’s not a surprise, given that it was known he had to work on his handle, and he’s not the athlete Edgecombe is to create space. However, Bailey looked good working off the ball, something Jazz coach Will Hardy could take advantage of during the season.

What matters most, especially for Bailey, is not this game, but how much he improves. Does he look better by Game 3 of Summer League? Is he learning?

Mentions
