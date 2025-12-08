Jonathan Kuminga’s DNP Sunday lights fire under renewed trade rumors

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Oregon at UCLA
Big Ten ties record with nine teams in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll; UConn, Texas still 1-2
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/039293c/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F00%2F2e%2F007e21ce629267e23290e410b869%2Fclaret-jug-1920-clouds.jpg
Open Championship dates pushed back in 2028 to accommodate Summer Olympics
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ally Tipoff-Southern California at NC State
Jazzy Davidson has 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 USC over No. 21 Washington 59-50

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rickneuheisel_251208.jpg
Notre Dame not playing in bowl game ‘bad for CFB’
nbc_csu_draftkings_251208.jpg
Analyzing BAL and PIT’s paths to win AFC North
nbc_roto_balcin_251208.jpg
BAL-CIN will be ‘wake-up call’ for Ravens bettors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Oregon at UCLA
Big Ten ties record with nine teams in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll; UConn, Texas still 1-2
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/039293c/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F00%2F2e%2F007e21ce629267e23290e410b869%2Fclaret-jug-1920-clouds.jpg
Open Championship dates pushed back in 2028 to accommodate Summer Olympics
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ally Tipoff-Southern California at NC State
Jazzy Davidson has 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 USC over No. 21 Washington 59-50

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rickneuheisel_251208.jpg
Notre Dame not playing in bowl game ‘bad for CFB’
nbc_csu_draftkings_251208.jpg
Analyzing BAL and PIT’s paths to win AFC North
nbc_roto_balcin_251208.jpg
BAL-CIN will be ‘wake-up call’ for Ravens bettors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Jonathan Kuminga’s DNP Sunday lights fire under renewed trade rumors

  
Published December 8, 2025 11:34 AM

It is no secret that Golden State planned to test the trade market for Jonathan Kuminga around the trade deadline. That’s why the team played hardball with him last offseason, pushing him into a more tradeable contract, a two-year, $46.8 million deal with a team option on the second year.

Speculation about a Kuminga trade grew in the last 24 hours when he got a DNP-CD on Sunday in a game against Chicago where Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Al Horford were all out. The benching came a day after Kuminga had a 1-of-10 shooting outing in a loss in Cleveland.

“Just got to keep going, just like everybody else who’s in this position,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game, trying to play it all down, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And it happens to everybody, pretty much, other than the stars. Guys come in and out of the rotation depending on who’s available, how the team’s playing.”

Kuminga is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds a game this season, but the numbers don’t do justice to the roller coaster road to get to this point. Kuminga averaged 16.2 points a game on 53.7% shooting through the first five games of the season, the Warriors were 4-1 and Kerr said he thought Kuminga was a permanent starter for the team. But things began to slide after that, and eight games later Kerr moved Kuminga to the bench. Kuminga missed the next seven games with knee tendonitis.

Since his return, Kuminga has averaged 7.8 points a game on 30% shooting.

Golden State still plans to test the Kuminga trade waters around the deadline (he cannot be traded until after Jan. 15), reports Anthony Slater at ESPN.

The Warriors are expected to explore the Kuminga trade market in the weeks ahead as the probability of a split before the February deadline remains strong, according to league sources.

There may be a team willing to take a flier on Kuminga, believing a new setting and an offense that better suits his style — more one-on-one isolation attacking — could be the ticket. However, circumstances have changed for the teams reportedly interested in Kuminga last summer, Sacramento and Phoenix, and their current level of interest is up for debate. Kuminga’s ongoing minutes fluctuation under Kerr isn’t going to help his trade market, either.

Mentions
GSW_Kuminga_Jonathan.jpg Jonathan Kuminga