NCAA Womens Basketball: Oregon at UCLA
Big Ten ties record with nine teams in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll; UConn, Texas still 1-2
Open Championship dates pushed back in 2028 to accommodate Summer Olympics
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ally Tipoff-Southern California at NC State
Jazzy Davidson has 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 USC over No. 21 Washington 59-50

Notre Dame not playing in bowl game ‘bad for CFB’
Analyzing BAL and PIT’s paths to win AFC North
BAL-CIN will be ‘wake-up call’ for Ravens bettors

Watch Desmond Bane earn technical for pelting OG Anunoby with the ball

  
Published December 8, 2025 12:04 PM

We’ve all seen players try to save a possession by, as they are falling out of bounds, throwing the ball hard off an opponent — but we haven’t seen something like what Orlando’s Desmond Bane did to OG Anunoby on Sunday, hurling the ball at him while Bane was comfortably in bounds.

Bane was looking to get Anunoby a technical for the mild shove afterwards, but the cooler head of crew chief Tony Brothers (yes, he was the adult in the room) looked at it, gave Bane a technical for hostile act, and the Magic the ball because Anunoby was out of bounds.

After New York’s 106-100 win, there were no hard feelings between Bane and Anunoby, who hugged it out.

One of the reasons the Magic brought in Bane was to give them a little attitude and toughness, but this may not have been exactly what the team had in mind.

