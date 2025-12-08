Watch Desmond Bane earn technical for pelting OG Anunoby with the ball

We’ve all seen players try to save a possession by, as they are falling out of bounds, throwing the ball hard off an opponent — but we haven’t seen something like what Orlando’s Desmond Bane did to OG Anunoby on Sunday, hurling the ball at him while Bane was comfortably in bounds.

Desmond Bane got T'd up after spiking the ball off OG Anunoby in Knicks-Magic yesterday 👀pic.twitter.com/neSR21C6C6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 8, 2025

Bane was looking to get Anunoby a technical for the mild shove afterwards, but the cooler head of crew chief Tony Brothers (yes, he was the adult in the room) looked at it, gave Bane a technical for hostile act, and the Magic the ball because Anunoby was out of bounds.

After New York’s 106-100 win, there were no hard feelings between Bane and Anunoby, who hugged it out.

Desmond Bane postgame with Mike Brown, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson and Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/zyQf9lJQoC — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 8, 2025

One of the reasons the Magic brought in Bane was to give them a little attitude and toughness, but this may not have been exactly what the team had in mind.