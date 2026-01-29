Who is performing the Super Bowl 2026 national anthem?

Super Bowl 2026 takes place on Sunday, February 8, at Levi’s Stadium, when the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots. See below to find the answers to all of your entertainment questions, including information about who is singing the national anthem, who is performing at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, and more. Live coverage of the big game begins at 6:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Who is singing the national anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl?

Grammy-nominated singer Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem.

Who is singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl 2026?

Grammy Award-winning artist and R&B phenom CoCo Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of the game.

Who is singing “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl 2026?

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile will sing “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl 2026.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?

Global superstar Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

What time is the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2026 Super Bowl halftime show is expected to start around 8/8:30 PM ET.

How can I watch the 2026 Super Bowl?

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Date: Sunday, February 8

Sunday, February 8 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock

