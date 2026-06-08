Panthers sign WR Malick Meiga

The Panthers announced the addition of a wide receiver to their 90-man roster on Monday.

They have signed Malick Meiga ahead of their mandatory minicamp. Tight end Heinrich Haarberg was waived off of the roster in a corresponding move.

Meiga went undrafted after catching 19 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown at Coastal Carolina last season. The Panthers drafted Chris Brazzell in the third round and signed John Metchie to go with Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and Jimmy Horn at receiver.

Haarberg signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in May. He played quarterback at Nebraska before moving to tight end in 2024.