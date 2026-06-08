 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260608.jpg
Florio: Bears and Indiana news a ‘leverage play’
nbc_pft_jahmyrgibbs_260608.jpg
Why Lions need to give Gibbs a new contract
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260608.jpg
Reports suggest Brown leaked information

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260608.jpg
Florio: Bears and Indiana news a ‘leverage play’
nbc_pft_jahmyrgibbs_260608.jpg
Why Lions need to give Gibbs a new contract
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260608.jpg
Reports suggest Brown leaked information

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers sign WR Malick Meiga

  
Published June 8, 2026 04:27 PM

The Panthers announced the addition of a wide receiver to their 90-man roster on Monday.

They have signed Malick Meiga ahead of their mandatory minicamp. Tight end Heinrich Haarberg was waived off of the roster in a corresponding move.

Meiga went undrafted after catching 19 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown at Coastal Carolina last season. The Panthers drafted Chris Brazzell in the third round and signed John Metchie to go with Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and Jimmy Horn at receiver.

Haarberg signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in May. He played quarterback at Nebraska before moving to tight end in 2024.