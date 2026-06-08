S Ifeatu Melifonwu works out for the Seahawks

The Seahawks took a look at a possible veteran addition to their secondary on Monday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they had safety Ifeatu Melifonwu in for a workout.

Melifonwu spent the 2025 season with the Dolphins and started in eight of his 16 appearances. He had 53 tackles, a sack, and an interception with Miami.

The veteran safety spent his first four seasons with the Lions. He had 72 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries during his time in Detroit.

Per Garafolo, no signing is imminent but the Seahawks could revisit adding Melifonwu in the coming weeks.