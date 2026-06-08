Bucs sign K B.T. Potter

The Buccaneers signed kicker B.T. Potter on Monday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Bucs waived punter Aidan Laros.

Potter entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Steelers. He spent the 2023 preseason.

That is Potter’s only NFL experience.

He played collegiately at Clemson University (2018-22), appearing in 59 career games and converting 73-of-97 field-goal attempts (75.3 percent) and 234-of-235 extra-point attempts (99.6 percent) for a total of 453 kicking points. A two-time second-team All-ACC selection, Potter was also a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2022 after going 20-of-26 on field goals and 49-of-49 on extra points.

The Bucs signed Laros, an undrafted rookie, on May 12. He finished his career with two seasons at Kentucky after transferring from Charlotte, where he played two seasons. Laros began his career with one season at the University of Tennessee-Martin.