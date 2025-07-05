Lonzo Ball happy to be ‘just playing, competing for a ring’ in Cleveland

Lonzo Ball was traded from the mid-tier treadmill that is the Chicago Bulls to a title contender in the Cleveland Cavaliers — and he couldn’t be happier about it.

More than anything, Ball is happy to be playing again after missing more than 1,000 days and having three knee surgeries. Add in the chance to play for a contender and it’s something more, Ball said on the “What an Experience” podcast (hat tip Clutch Points).

“Just playing, competing for a ring. I feel like that should be the goal, I feel like that is the goal,” said Lonzo Ball. “So, happy to get over there and get started. To meet everybody, get familiar with everything, and take it as far as we can.

“I feel like it’s just a blessing, bro. To be honest, I mean, everybody keeps asking me how I feel about the trade. I’m like, s*** I’m happy to still be playing anywhere, let alone a team that has a real chance to win a ring. My whole life, I feel like I’ve been playing the right brand of basketball, and that’s to win games, so I feel like I’m going to a great situation and I just want to play my role and do what I can to help.”

Ball’s presence helps the Cavaliers make up for the loss of Ty Jerome in free agency (even though they are very different players). It also can mean more rest for point guard Darius Garland, whose turf toe injury seriously hampered the Cavs’ postseason run.

The Cavaliers enter next season as the favorites in the East, coming off a 64-win season where injuries — and an outstanding, very hot Pacers team — ended their playoff run earlier than expected. However, with Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton both out for most, if not all, of next season, the Cavaliers are going to be at or near the top of every team’s preseason predictions for the East winner.

Lonzo Ball is going to be right in the middle of that.