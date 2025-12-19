 Skip navigation
Blake Griffin, Jamal Crawford, Candace Parker headline list of Hall of Fame nominees

  
Published December 19, 2025 06:59 PM

The list is stacked: Blake Griffin, Jamal Crawford, Joe Johnson, Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, Mike D’Antoni and Kelvin Sampson.

Those are just the first-time headliners on the list of eligible candidates for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

The list released on Friday includes a number of returning candidates eligible for the Hall, including Doc Rivers, Amar’e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion. The complete list released Friday will be narrowed down to Finalists selected on Feb. 9, with the 2026 class unveiled on April 4.

Jamal Crawford, a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, is now an analyst for NBC Sports and its broadcasts of NBA games on the network and Peacock.

At first glance, Griffin, Parker and Delle Donne seem locks to be voted into the Hall of Fame.

Griffin, the No. 1 overall pick of the Clippers in 2009, went on to help change the franchise’s reputation. He was the 2011 Rookie of the Year and went on to be a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player, most famously one of the engines of the Lob City Clippers era. He is currently an analyst with Amazon Prime on their NBA broadcasts.