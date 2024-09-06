Tristan Thompson reportedly agrees to return to Cavaliers on one year contract

Tristan Thompson is set to reprise his role as the Cavaliers’ third center.

Thompson and the Cavaliers have agreed to a one-year contract at the veteran minimum, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This gives the Cavaliers 14 players on the roster, plus three two-way players, and that’s likely what they will take into the season.

Thompson played the “break glass in case of emergency” big role for the Cavaliers last season, getting into 49 games and giving the team some physicality when called upon. What the 12-year veteran provides more of is maturity and professionalism — he is a highly respected player in the locker room who is mentoring the Cavaliers youth. He also has the thing all the new Cavaliers stars are chasing: a ring.

Cleveland returns the same starting frontcourt from the past few years, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. While that duo has been one of the better frontcourts in the league, one strong defensively, they have never completely clicked on offense. Cleveland is banking on new coach Kenny Atkinson getting the pair to mesh while helping Mobley make a leap on the offensive end rather than simply showing flashes. Cleveland is making the same bet with Atkinson and the backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, that more motion in the offense can help them thrive.

The Cavaliers have been the No. 4 seed for two straight years in the East, but for all the talent, the sum has never been more than the individual players. Atkinson is being asked to change that, and this will be an interesting test of how big a difference a coach can make in the NBA.

You can bet Atkinson will lean on Thompson for leadership in the locker room.