Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga out at least three weeks with right ankle sprain

It was clear this was going to be bad when, after the game, Steve Kerr said it would not be a day-to-day thing. On Sunday, he called it “brutal.”

Jonathan Kuminga has suffered a “significant lateral ankle sprain” and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, the team announced. The injury happened late in the first half against the Grizzlies.

JK went to the locker room after rolling his right ankle — Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) 2025-01-05T02:44:13.185Z

For the season, Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points and 5 rebounds a game, and he has had strong outings lately, including back-to-back 34-point games.

Kuminga and the Warriors could not come to an agreement on a contract extension before the season — Kuminga was reportedly seeking something in the four-year, $140 million range — and he will be a restricted free agent after the season. For that reason, Kuminga’s name has come up in some trade rumors, but the Warriors would only throw him into a trade for another star (which seems unlikely at this point). It’s more likely he stays put this summer.