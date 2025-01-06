Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga out at least three weeks with right ankle sprain

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season
nbc_pl_chriswoodintv_250106.jpg
Wood: Gibbs-White ‘is a fantastic player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season
nbc_pl_chriswoodintv_250106.jpg
Wood: Gibbs-White ‘is a fantastic player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga out at least three weeks with right ankle sprain

  
Published January 5, 2025 08:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at Chase Center on January 04, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It was clear this was going to be bad when, after the game, Steve Kerr said it would not be a day-to-day thing. On Sunday, he called it “brutal.”

Jonathan Kuminga has suffered a “significant lateral ankle sprain” and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, the team announced. The injury happened late in the first half against the Grizzlies.

JK went to the locker room after rolling his right ankle

Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) 2025-01-05T02:44:13.185Z

For the season, Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points and 5 rebounds a game, and he has had strong outings lately, including back-to-back 34-point games.

Kuminga and the Warriors could not come to an agreement on a contract extension before the season — Kuminga was reportedly seeking something in the four-year, $140 million range — and he will be a restricted free agent after the season. For that reason, Kuminga’s name has come up in some trade rumors, but the Warriors would only throw him into a trade for another star (which seems unlikely at this point). It’s more likely he stays put this summer.

Mentions
GSW_Kuminga_Jonathan.jpg Jonathan Kuminga Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors