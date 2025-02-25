Watch Anthony Edwards’ game-saving block to cap off Timberwolves 25-point comeback win against Thunder

Oklahoma City had this game in the bag, leading by 24 early in the fourth quarter. With 3:55 to go, the Thunder had a 16-point lead.

The Thunder would not score again in regulation and the Timberwolves went on a 16-0 run to close the game and force overtime — one of only four 24+ point fourth-quarter comebacks in the NBA in the last 29 years. That extra period remained close but Oklahoma City had the chance to salvage the win down one with 22 seconds left but the Thunder had the ball. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beat his Nickeil Alexander-Walker, got in the lane for the lay-up to take the lead — and Anthony Edwards came flying in for the block.

ANTMAN GAME-WINNING BLOCK 🚨



MINNESOTA COMES BACK FROM DOWN 25 TO WIN IT IN OT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BDWjbV6yPl — NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2025

Minnesota held on for the 131-128 win, splitting the home-and-home with OKC.

Anthony Edwards on his block of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: "That took everything out of me. What’s crazy, is I don’t even think I jumped that high. That’s what was crazy. When I blocked it I was definitely talking a lot of trash, for sure." — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) February 25, 2025

Jaden McDaniels led Minnesota with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Naz Reid added 22 points and 11 boards and Alexander-Walker had 21 points off the bench.

Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 39 points, but he couldn’t get a bucket when the Thunder needed it most — because of Ant.

