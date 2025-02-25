 Skip navigation
Watch Anthony Edwards’ game-saving block to cap off Timberwolves 25-point comeback win against Thunder

  
Published February 25, 2025 01:35 AM
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

Feb 24, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City had this game in the bag, leading by 24 early in the fourth quarter. With 3:55 to go, the Thunder had a 16-point lead.

The Thunder would not score again in regulation and the Timberwolves went on a 16-0 run to close the game and force overtime — one of only four 24+ point fourth-quarter comebacks in the NBA in the last 29 years. That extra period remained close but Oklahoma City had the chance to salvage the win down one with 22 seconds left but the Thunder had the ball. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beat his Nickeil Alexander-Walker, got in the lane for the lay-up to take the lead — and Anthony Edwards came flying in for the block.

Minnesota held on for the 131-128 win, splitting the home-and-home with OKC.

Jaden McDaniels led Minnesota with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Naz Reid added 22 points and 11 boards and Alexander-Walker had 21 points off the bench.

Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 39 points, but he couldn’t get a bucket when the Thunder needed it most — because of Ant.

Mentions
