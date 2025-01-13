 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sexton_site.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, winners, reaction at Anaheim 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Round One
Charley Hoffman takes bold, unconventional route on Waialae’s 18th hole
Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Final Round
J.J. Spaun’s Sony consolation: The lead in Aon Swing 5

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sexton_site.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, winners, reaction at Anaheim 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Round One
Charley Hoffman takes bold, unconventional route on Waialae’s 18th hole
Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Final Round
J.J. Spaun’s Sony consolation: The lead in Aon Swing 5

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Brunson return from shoulder injury, drop 44, ties Carmelo Anthony with 17 40+ point games as Knick

  
Published January 12, 2025 09:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket defended by Taurean Prince #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on January 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It didn’t look like Jalen Brunson would score 40 points on Sunday. It looked scarier than that when he left the game in the third quarter and went back to the locker room with an apparent shoulder injury.

He returned and came back out on the court to thunderous applause, leading the host Knicks past the Bucks 140-106 blowout. Brunson finished the night with 44 points (16-of-26 shooting), six assists and one turnover. This was Brunson’s 17th 40+ point game as a Knick, tying him for third all-time in Knicks history with Carmelo Anthony (Patrick Ewing, 30, and Bernard King, 23, are ahead of Brunson).

As to Brunson’s shoulder, Brunson brushed off questions about it postgame, while coach Tom Thibodeau said his star point guard had “a little bit of a stinger, he’s fine.” Josh Hart had a better line about his friend, a big Philadelphia Eagles fan (via the Associated Press).

“Yeah, he wanted to see the score of the Eagles game,” Hart said. “So I told him next time he could just ask somebody and not go into the back, but to each his own.”

Brunson had 23 of his points in the first quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 points for New York. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 and Damian Lillard had 22 for Milwaukee.

Mentions
NYK_Brunson_Jalen copy.jpg Jalen Brunson Damian Lillard.png Damian Lillard Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo KAT.png Karl-Anthony Towns