Watch CJ McCollum knock down 10 3-pointers, score 50, lead Pelicans to win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_golf_morikawareax_250105.jpg
Morikawa ‘left everything out there’ at The Sentry
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_golf_morikawareax_250105.jpg
Morikawa ‘left everything out there’ at The Sentry
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch CJ McCollum knock down 10 3-pointers, score 50, lead Pelicans to win

  
Published January 4, 2025 10:57 AM
Washington Wizards v New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 03: CJ McCollum #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the second quarter of an NBA game against the Washington Wizards at Smoothie King Center on January 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. McCollum scored 50 points as his team defeated the Washington Wizards 132 -120. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

New Orleans needed a win — the team and the city — no matter how small.

CJ McCollum provided one Friday night, knocking down 10 3-pointers and scoring 50 points to earn New Orleans a win over Washington.

It was the kind of night the Pelicans needed. It’s been a rough season — while injuries started the slide, the issues have been bigger than that. A season that began with the team talking about the postseason is now about lottery odds and long-term questions.

For a night, Pelican fans could forget about those questions as McCollum reminded them how much fun the game can be when a good player gets on a heater.