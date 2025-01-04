Watch CJ McCollum knock down 10 3-pointers, score 50, lead Pelicans to win

New Orleans needed a win — the team and the city — no matter how small.

CJ McCollum provided one Friday night, knocking down 10 3-pointers and scoring 50 points to earn New Orleans a win over Washington.

It was the kind of night the Pelicans needed. It’s been a rough season — while injuries started the slide, the issues have been bigger than that. A season that began with the team talking about the postseason is now about lottery odds and long-term questions.

For a night, Pelican fans could forget about those questions as McCollum reminded them how much fun the game can be when a good player gets on a heater.