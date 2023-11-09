 Skip navigation
Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo get ejected after poster dunk

  
Published November 9, 2023 01:33 AM
Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks over Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half of a game at Fiserv Forum on November 08, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There was no way this deserved to be called a technical foul, let alone a second one that led to an ejection.

Giannis Antetokounmpo already had earned one technical when, three minutes into the second half, he put the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart in a poster in a transition dunk — it was deserving of the flex and brief stare Antetokounmpo gave Stewart after the throw down. Then Antetokounmpo started running back on defense when referee Scott Twardoski stepped in and hit the Greek Freak with his second technical of the night.

That is a terrible call.

It does not matter if we’re talking about an international superstar or an end-of-the-bench guy in garbage time, that did not rise to the level of a technical foul. Not even close. Let alone the higher bar that should be there for a technical that leads to an ejection.

Basketball at the highest level should be an emotional game played with passion — that’s what we fans want to see. If anything, we need more of that intensity in the game, not less. What are we doing here? Are we going to hit Russell Westbrook up with a technical for rocking the baby, or Stephen Curry when he goes “night night” after a big shot? What about every player who does the “too small” gesture?

The Bucks hung on to beat a feisty Pistons team 120-118 behind 34 points from Damian Lillard. Cade Cunningham had 33 to lead the Pistons.

