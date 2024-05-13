Is home-court advantage real or a myth?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Entry list for the 108th Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
New dad Scottie Scheffler arrives at Valhalla to begin prep for PGA Championship
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Cooper Webb Jett Lawrence press conference.jpg
Cooper Webb undergoes thumb surgery, will miss opening rounds of Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlduran2ndgoal_240513.jpg
Duran’s brace puts Villa level at 3-3 v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_avldurangoal_240513.jpg
Duran pulls one back for Aston Villa v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livquansahgoal_240513.jpg
Quansah heads Liverpool 3-1 in front of Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Entry list for the 108th Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
New dad Scottie Scheffler arrives at Valhalla to begin prep for PGA Championship
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Cooper Webb Jett Lawrence press conference.jpg
Cooper Webb undergoes thumb surgery, will miss opening rounds of Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlduran2ndgoal_240513.jpg
Duran’s brace puts Villa level at 3-3 v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_avldurangoal_240513.jpg
Duran pulls one back for Aston Villa v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livquansahgoal_240513.jpg
Quansah heads Liverpool 3-1 in front of Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is home-court advantage real or a myth?

May 13, 2024 02:50 PM
The DPS crew discuss if home-court advantage is real, breaking down the psychological effects of playing in different environments and putting recent NBA playoff games in context with the phenomenon.
Up Next
nbc_dps_wallyszczerbiakinterview_240513.jpg
11:55
Szczerbiak: NBA officials ‘best in the business’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_betlunchmoney_240513.jpg
1:37
Lunch Money: Target Holiday, Doncic in Game 4s
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbatop10playersever_240513.jpg
10:48
Could Jokic crack NBA’s top-10 ever with title?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbadraftlottery_240513.jpg
1:46
Pistons somehow not bad enough to get No. 1 pick
Now Playing
nbc_dps_denminseriesreax_240513.jpg
2:48
Which NBA series is closer: NYK-IND or DEN-MIN?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_frankisolainterview_240510.jpg
13:56
Suns are in a ‘bad spot’ after firing Frank Vogel
Now Playing
nbc_dps_charliewardintv_240510.jpg
8:26
Ward analyzes Rivers’ NBA vs. NFL debate
Now Playing
nbc_bet_lunchmoney_240510.jpg
1:52
Lunch Money: Nuggets, Pacers face crucial Game 3s
Now Playing
nbc_dps_cavscelticsgame2reax_240510.jpg
6:48
Cavaliers climb back into series vs. Celtics
Now Playing
KnicksPacers.jpg
6:55
Will playing short-handed eventually hurt Knicks?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nikolajokicmvpaward_240509.jpg
9:41
Is there a more selfless MVP than Jokic?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_240509.jpg
7:24
Tucker: NBA has ‘better athletes’ than NFL
Now Playing