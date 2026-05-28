 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx
Olivia Miles and the Minnesota Lynx have been an instant match in a WNBA season of change
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
WNBA Notebook: How teams are adjusting to developmental players, freedom of movement rules
Garrett Whitlock
Red Sox place Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation

Top Clips

nbc_nba_ewingintv_260528.jpg
Ewing: Knicks’ run brings back so many memories
nbc_nba_spurspregame_260528.jpg
Analyzing Wemby’s mindset with series on the line
nbc_golf_schwabrd1_260528.jpg
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx
Olivia Miles and the Minnesota Lynx have been an instant match in a WNBA season of change
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
WNBA Notebook: How teams are adjusting to developmental players, freedom of movement rules
Garrett Whitlock
Red Sox place Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation

Top Clips

nbc_nba_ewingintv_260528.jpg
Ewing: Knicks’ run brings back so many memories
nbc_nba_spurspregame_260528.jpg
Analyzing Wemby’s mindset with series on the line
nbc_golf_schwabrd1_260528.jpg
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Could the Thunder trade up in this year's draft?

May 28, 2026 06:57 PM
Numbers on the Board discusses whether Oklahoma City could move up in the NBA Draft and what assets the Thunder might be willing to include in a potential deal.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_ewingintv_260528.jpg
04:08
Ewing: Knicks’ run brings back so many memories
nbc_nba_spurspregame_260528.jpg
09:58
Analyzing Wemby’s mindset with series on the line
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpicks_260528.jpg
02:26
Wemby, Spurs set for big Game 6
nbc_nba_enjoy_finalsrank_260528.jpg
09:56
Blind ranking greatest NBA Finals ever
nbc_nba_enjoy_lebroncle_260528.jpg
04:59
Best landing spots for LeBron
nbc_roto_spursthunder_260528.jpg
02:03
Thunder’s depth will close out Game 6 vs. Spurs
nbc_nba_enjoy_knickstalk_260527.jpg
10:28
Are Knicks better suited facing OKC in NBA Finals?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkppicks_260527.jpg
04:07
‘Encouraged’ with Holmgren after productive Game 5
nbc_nba_enjoy_curryvwemby_260527.jpg
02:54
Wemby vs. Steph: Who has the greater superpower?
nbc_nba_enjoy_thunderspurs_260527.jpg
07:40
‘Youthful mistakes’ hurt Spurs in Game 5 loss
nbc_bte_knicksodds_260527.jpg
02:42
Knicks underdogs in Game 1 no matter who they play
nbc_nba_sasvokc_260526.jpg
01:55
HLs: Thunder take physical Game 5 over Spurs
nbc_nba_knickstalk_260526.jpg
03:08
Finals-bound Knicks are an ‘incredible story’
nbc_nba_tmackidsintv_260526.jpg
47
T-Mac interviews SGA’s son, Ares
nbc_nba_jwilintv_260526.jpg
01:05
Williams: OKC doesn’t shy away from the moment
nbc_nba_sasbreakdown_260526.jpg
07:16
Wemby falls short of Game 5 expectations
nbc_nba_sasvokc_digitalhit_260526.jpg
01:49
Gilgeous-Alexander leads, Wemby falters in Game 5
nbc_nba_sasvokc_chetintv_260526.jpg
06:09
Holmgren has best performance of WCFs in Game 5
nbc_nba_sgaintv_260526.jpg
01:11
SGA: Thunder played to who we were in Game 5
nbc_nba_spursd_260526.jpg
01:46
Spurs executing defensive adjustments vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_joemazcoy_260526.jpg
08:28
Celtics’ Mazzulla named NBA Coach of the Year
nbc_nba_cavsnextsteps_260526.jpg
07:40
What now for the Cavaliers?
nbc_nba_knicksfinals_260526.jpg
09:25
Knicks punch ticket to Finals
nbc_nba_draftkings_260526.jpg
03:14
Wembanyama, Fox best bets for WCF Game 5
nbc_nba_jazz_260526.jpg
04:37
Breaking down the Jazz future
nbc_nba_wizardsoffseason_260526.jpg
05:00
Can No. 1 pick spark Wizards rebuild?
nbc_nba_lotteryquestions_260526.jpg
02:45
How NBA lottery changes could impact teams
nbc_nba_bucksbulls_260526.jpg
05:22
What’s next for Bucks, Bulls?
nbc_bte_spursthunder_260526.jpg
02:07
Spurs have ‘too many ways’ to beat Thunder
nbc_nba_enjoy_alldefensive_260525.jpg
04:33
Was Scottie Barnes snubbed from First Team?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_schwabrd1_260528.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_roto_danieljones_260528.jpg
01:33
Jones needs to be ready in Week 1 for Colts WRs
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_260528.jpg
01:29
Projecting Mahomes’ fantasy value post knee injury
lloyd_2.jpg
01:39
Who could potentially step into GB backfield?
nbc_dps_miketiricointerview_260528.jpg
16:59
Tirico: Thunder not ready for dynasty conversation
nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_260528.jpg
17:26
Votto: Ohtani’s season could be MLB’s best ever
dnp_pft_jaxsondarttrumpv2_260528.jpg
02:06
Report: Dart addressed Trump appearance with team
nbc_dls_canadienshurricanes_260528.jpg
04:27
Canadiens had ‘no chance’ vs. Hurricanes in Game 4
nbc_dls_mlbseason_260528.jpg
04:04
How long can Ohtani sustain two-way success?
nbc_dls_lakersownership_260528.jpg
05:21
Ramifications of Lakers’ front office layoffs
nbc_roto_sanchez_260528.jpg
01:43
Inside Sanchez’s historic May with Phillies
nbc_roto_bazzana_260528.jpg
01:39
Bazzana thriving as Guardians’ leadoff hitter
nbc_roto_ohtani_260528.jpg
01:50
Ohtani emerging as legitimate Cy Young contender
nbc_dps_sgaflops_260528.jpg
02:45
Reacting to Silver’s comments on flopping
nbc_roto_nfcnorthwins_260528.jpg
01:31
Vikings project to be over .500 with Murray at QB
nbc_csu_dakprescott_260528.jpg
04:46
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Dak Prescott
nbc_csu_samdarnold_260528.jpg
09:03
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Sam Darnold
nbc_csu_trevorlawrence_260528.jpg
04:45
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Trevor Lawrence
nbc_bte_nlcy_260528.jpg
02:01
Sanchez the ‘rightful’ favorite for NL Cy Young
nbc_csu_jaredgoff_260528.jpg
05:42
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jared Goff
nbc_pft_joshjacobsupdate_260528.jpg
02:45
Jacobs released from jail after arrest
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_260528.jpg
04:01
McCarthy says there’s no ‘awkwardness’ with Murray
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonolder_260528.jpg
09:31
Debating Jackson’s career arc after hindered 2025
nbc_pft_lamaronharbaugh_260528.jpg
04:07
Lamar on time with Harbaugh: ‘We did a lot here’
nbc_pft_lamarjacksoncontractagent_260528.jpg
12:29
Lamar ‘holds the cards’ in contract situation
nbc_pft_lamarnewstaff_260528.jpg
04:25
Lamar: New Ravens regime a ‘breath of fresh air’
nbc_pft_ajbrownfuture_260528.jpg
15:21
Is Brown trade with Patriots ‘already done?’
nbc_pft_ajbrownpatriots_260528.jpg
05:52
Vrabel addresses Pats’ WR room amid Brown rumors
nbc_pft_vrabelmedia_260528.jpg
08:48
Analyzing how media has handled Vrabel situation
nbc_pft_vrabelcomments_260528.jpg
09:35
Vrabel on future absences: ‘Anything could happen’