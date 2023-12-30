 Skip navigation
Watch Gilgeous-Alexander drop 40 points on Nuggets in impressive Thunder win

  
Published December 29, 2023 11:49 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 29: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder puts up a shot against Christian Braun #0 the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at Ball Arena on December 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, 17 in the decisive third quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame another efficient shooting game from Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 119-93 on Friday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander topped 40 points for the fifth time this season and was four shy of his career best set last season. He was 14 of 20 from the field and made all 10 of his free-throw attempts.

Oklahoma City has won three straight and eight of its last 10 to surge past Denver in the Northwest Division. The Nuggets, who had their six-game winning streak snapped, have lost just three home games this season and the last two have come against the Thunder.

Those are Denver’s only losses in the last 11 games.

Chet Holmgren scored 24 points, was 4 of 4 from 3-point range, and had two blocks. He had eight blocked shots against the Nuggets on Dec. 16.

Jokic, who finished with 19 points, made 9 of 10 shots and over the last two games he is 20 of 21 from the field. He made his first four shots Friday night until missing a short jumper with 1:57 left in the first quarter. He had made 16 straight field goals going back to Monday’s game against Golden State.

Jokic had 10 rebounds but committed seven turnovers, two shy of his career high.

The Thunder led by six at halftime and used a 19-4 run to go ahead 75-58 midway through the third quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 points late in the period to put Oklahoma City ahead 88-68 heading into the fourth.

The Nuggets got within 93-78 on Reggie Jackson’s 3-pointer but Jalen Williams hit two from deep and Kenrich Williams another from behind the line to give the Thunder a 102-80 lead.

Denver made one last push but Holmgren’s fourth 3-pointer of the night made it 107-87 with 4:14 left.

