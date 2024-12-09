Watch Joel Embiid score 31 in return, lift 76ers to win against Bulls

It didn’t take long for Joel Embiid to make an impact.

After missing seven games due to “left knee injury management” — the reasoning used for all 16 games he has missed this season — Embiid looked a little rusty to start in his return Sunday vs. Chicago, missing his first seven shots from the floor. However, from the second quarter on he looked closer to his vintage self, scoring 19 in the quarter — and seeming automatic from the midrange — on his way to a 31 point, 12 rebound game leading the 76ers past the Bulls 108-100.

Embiid had an INSTANT impact in his return!



🔥 31 PTS

🔥 12 REB

🔥 4 AST

🔥 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/LwRnU9WIAd — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2024

Embiid talked about how “depressing” it has been for him trying to get his knee healthy. Here is what Embiid told Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Depressing,” Embiid told ESPN when asked what the past couple of months have been like for him. “Just trying to figure it out. There’s no injury. Just between the swelling ... we’ve got to get it figured out. That’s it.

“I’ve been saying it for the last few months. It’s been extremely depressing. It’s something that hasn’t been figured out, and it’s been extremely annoying, because I would love to play every single game.”

Embiid setting screens and drawing defenders opened up things for Tyrese Maxey who had his first career triple-double.

Maxey recorded his FIRST CAREER triple-double in the Sixers W!



🔔 23 PTS

🔔 10 REB

🔔 14 AST pic.twitter.com/0YM87C39K9 — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2024

Maxey and Embiid took control down the stretch, which proved another step in the right direction for Philadelphia. The 76ers have won 4-of-5 and while still looking up at the play-in at 7-15 things are trending in the right direction.

Especially if Embiid can stay on the court. The good news is Philly is now off until Friday when they face the struggling Indiana Pacers.